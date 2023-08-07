A rogue drone distracted onlookers during Bengals training camp

There were plenty of interesting happenings at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on Sunday afternoon, especially with Logan Wilson meeting with the media after signing his contract extension and big plays from sleeper candidates.

But an unauthorized drone took the spotlight for at least a little while.

Those at practice out on the fields near Paycor Stadium on Sunday noticed a drone flying overhead.

Not a major ordeal, except after practice, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin confirmed it wasn’t the team’s drone, per CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia.

This might make some fans recall that last March, two men plead guilty to illegally flying drones over Bengals and Reds games.

It’s hard to imagine this one is as severe, but it came to mind as footage and commentary of the drone happened during practice:

