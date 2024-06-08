Roglic wins stage to add to Criterium du Dauphine lead

Primoz Roglic (pictured) and Remco Evenepoel are expected to be in contention at the Tour de France, which begins on 29 June [Getty Images]

Primoz Roglic made it back-to-back wins on stage seven of the Criterium du Dauphine to increase his overall lead heading into the final stage.

The Bora–Hansgrohe rider took the yellow jersey from Remco Evenepoel on Friday and is now 62 seconds clear after winning the summit finish at Samoens 1600.

Both were involved in the large crash that led to stage five being neutralised on Thursday, but Evenepoel appears to have come off worst.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider again struggled on the queen stage of this year's race, losing nearly two minutes to Roglic, and the 24-year-old Belgian slipped to sixth in the general classification standings.

Slovenian Roglic, 34, crossed the line before America's Matteo Jorgenson, who has moved into second place overall, with Canada's Derek Gee going third in the GC.

Saturday's 155.3km route from Albertville featured three category one climbs before finishing with a 10km climb that had an average gradient of 9.3%.

Marc Soler started the day nearly four minutes off Roglic and broke away to lead the peloton by more than five minutes at one point.

The Spaniard was still leading when, 3km into the final climb, Evenepoel was dropped after the steepest section of 12.3%.

Soler was then caught 2km from the finish and although Oier Lazkano hit the front as the line approached, Roglic timed his attack perfectly to cross first with Jorgenson in hot pursuit.

Lidl-Trek's Tao Geoghegan Hart was one of several riders to withdraw either before or during Saturday's stage - the British rider still suffering with his injuries from Thursday's crash.

Stage seven result

Primoz Roglic (Slo/Bora–Hansgrohe) 4 hrs 29 mins 16 secs Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma–Lease a Bike) Same time Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +2secs Oier Lazkano (Spa/Movistar Team) Same time Derek Gee (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +8 Santiago Buitrago (Col/Bahrain Victorious) +14 Laurens de Plus (Bel/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Bora–Hansgrohe) Mikel Landa (Spa/Soudal Quick-Step) +33

