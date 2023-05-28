Roglic wins Giro d'Italia as Cavendish takes final stage

Primoz Roglic ends his quest with the pink jersey

Primoz Roglic won the Giro d'Italia after crossing with the peloton on Sunday's final procession stage in Rome, which was claimed by Mark Cavendish in a bunch sprint.

Jumbo Visma rider Roglic has added another Grand Tour to his long list of honours which includes a treble of victories in the Vuelta a Espana.

The Slovenian topped the general classification after a cruise through the Italian capital, his triumph effectively earned after snatching the lead from Geraint Thomas in Saturday's gruelling mountain-top individual time trial.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He virtually assured himself his first Giro and earned some redemption for a meltdown in similar circumstances three years ago at the Tour de France.

In 2020 it was Roglic who lost the Tour to Tadej Pogacar, who overtook his compatriot in the penultimate stage time trial and stormed to the first of his two triumphs at La Grande Boucle.

However Roglic made no mistake after earning himself a 14-second lead on Thomas on Saturday, easing to victory on the cobbled via dei Fori Imperiali which leads from the Colosseum to the Roman Forum.

Roglic wins a Giro blighted by bad weather and Covid-19, with dozens of riders dropping out over the three-week tour around Italy.

Advertisement

Overall favourite Remco Evenepoel exited with the virus after claiming the pink jersey with a time-trial victory in the ninth stage, while 2020 champion Tao Geoghegan Hart crashed out in the second week.

Cavendish ended his final ever Giro with a comfortable stage victory to take his tally of wins to 162, his 17th at the Giro.

The Briton, who will retire at then end of the season, was hailed by riders from across the peloton after bursting over the line in classic style.

td/dmc