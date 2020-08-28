Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT

VIDEO SHOWS: SLOVENIAN RIDER PRIMOZ ROGLIC AND HIS TEAM JUMBO VISMA TEAM MATES AT THEIR HOTEL, PREPARING FOR THE TOUR DE FRANCE

SHOWS: SAINT-LAURENT-DU-VAR, FRANCE (AUGUST 28, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. VARIOUS OF TEAM JUMBO VISMA RIDERS ON THEIR BIKES, LEAVING HOTEL TO GO ON A PRACTICE RIDE

2. EXTERIOR OF HOTEL

3. TEAM JUMBO VISMA'S SLOVENIAN RIDER, PRIMOZ ROGLIC WALKING OUT OF HOTEL ENTRANCE

4. ROGLIC WALKING THROUGH GATE

5. TEAM JUMBO VISMA LOGO ON SIDE OF BUS

6. VARIOUS OF RIDERS AND TEAM STAFF PREPARING FOR THE RACE

7. TWO TEAM JUMBO VISMA RIDERS CYCLING PASSED THE CAMERA

8. NORWEGIAN RIDER, AMUND GRONDAHL JANSEN (NUMBER 23) ON HIS BIKE

9. RIDER, WEARING A FACE MASK, CYCLING PASSED CAMERA

10. VARIOUS OF JANSEN

11. TEAM JUMBO VISMA LOGOS ON REAR OF VEHICLE

12. DUTCH RIDER, ROBERT GESINK, WEARING A FACE MASK, WALKING THROUGH TO PICK UP A NAPKIN

13. VARIOUS OF RIDERS AND TEAM STAFF WORKING

14. TEAM JUMBO VISMA VEHICLES PARKED BEHIND GATE

STORY: Slovenian favourite Primoz Roglic and his team mates were getting ready for the Tour de France on Friday (August 28) with just one day before the Grand Depart.

The Team Jumbo Visma rider said on Thursday (August 27) he was feeling fit, removing any doubts about his participation in cycling's biggest event of the year following a heavy fall in his previous race.

The Vuelta champion was in "a lot of pain" after crashing at the Criterium du Dauphine on Aug. 15 and said last week he had not yet fully recovered but he is now gearing up to challenge for the maillot jaune.

Before his crash, Roglic had been in ominous form and his team appeared the most formidable of the peloton, with former Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin in support.

Roglic, who won the Tour de l'Ain in stunning fashion when racing resumed following a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, was leading the Criterium du Dauphine until he crashed in the penultimate stage.

His fitness will be tested with a treacherous mountain stage as early as the second stage around Nice on Sunday.

While much of the focus has been on Roglic, Dutchman Dumoulin will give the Jumbo-Visma team a two-pronged assault on the general classification.

Dumoulin joined Jumbo-Visma from Sunweb at the end of 2019.

Jumbo-Visma won the first stage of the Tour last year in Brussels with Mike Teunissen and backed it up with victory in the team time trial the following day to remain in yellow.

(Production: Ardee Napolitano, Tim Hart)