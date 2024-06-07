Roglic takes race lead at Criterium du Dauphine
Tour de France contender Primoz Roglic won stage six of the Criterium du Dauphine to take the race lead heading into the final two stages.
The 34-year-old put in a strong final climb to claim the stage victory at Le Collet d'Allevard, with Bora–Hansgrohe team-mate Aleksandr Vlasov playing a key role.
Roglic was involved in Thursday's large crash that saw stage five neutralisedy, but he appeared relatively unhurt.
Fellow Tour de France contender Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step, who was among the riders to suffer injuries in the crash, finished eighth to lose his race 33-second lead and is now 19 seconds behind Slovenian Roglic.
Lidl–Trek's Giulio Ciccone finished the stage second and Russia's Vlasov crossed the line in third place.
The final two stages of the Criterium du Dauphine, which acts as a warm-up race for the Tour de France, take place on Saturday - to Samoens - before the final stage on Sunday, which finishes at Plateau des Glieres.
Stage six result
Primoz Roglic (Slo/Bora–Hansgrohe) 4 hrs 19 mins 59 secs
Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +3 secs
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Bora–Hansgrohe) +11 secs
Derek Gee (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) +13 secs
Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma–Lease a Bike) +17 secs
Laurens de Plus (Bel/Ineos Grenadiers) +22
Carlos Rodriguez (Esp/Ineos Grenadiers) +22
Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step) +42
Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain Victorious) +50
Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora–Hansgrohe) +53
General classification
Primoz Roglic (Slo/Bora–Hansgrohe) 16 hrs 47 mins 44 secs
Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step) +19
Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma–Lease a Bike) +58
Derek Gee (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:01
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Bora–Hansgrohe) +1:32
Carlos Rodriguez (Esp/Ineos Grenadiers) +1:40
Laurens de Plus (Bel/Ineos Grenadiers) +1:53
Oier Lazkano (Esp/Movistar Team) +2:08
Callum Scotson (Aus/Team Jayco–AlUla) +2:15
Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain Victorious) +2:31