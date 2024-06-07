Roglic takes race lead at Criterium du Dauphine

Primoz Roglic is one for the favourites for the Tour de France, which begins on 29 June [Getty Images]

Tour de France contender Primoz Roglic won stage six of the Criterium du Dauphine to take the race lead heading into the final two stages.

The 34-year-old put in a strong final climb to claim the stage victory at Le Collet d'Allevard, with Bora–Hansgrohe team-mate Aleksandr Vlasov playing a key role.

Roglic was involved in Thursday's large crash that saw stage five neutralisedy, but he appeared relatively unhurt.

Fellow Tour de France contender Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step, who was among the riders to suffer injuries in the crash, finished eighth to lose his race 33-second lead and is now 19 seconds behind Slovenian Roglic.

Lidl–Trek's Giulio Ciccone finished the stage second and Russia's Vlasov crossed the line in third place.

The final two stages of the Criterium du Dauphine, which acts as a warm-up race for the Tour de France, take place on Saturday - to Samoens - before the final stage on Sunday, which finishes at Plateau des Glieres.

Stage six result

Primoz Roglic (Slo/Bora–Hansgrohe) 4 hrs 19 mins 59 secs Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +3 secs Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Bora–Hansgrohe) +11 secs Derek Gee (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) +13 secs Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma–Lease a Bike) +17 secs Laurens de Plus (Bel/Ineos Grenadiers) +22 Carlos Rodriguez (Esp/Ineos Grenadiers) +22 Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step) +42 Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain Victorious) +50 Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora–Hansgrohe) +53

General classification