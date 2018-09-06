Roglic leads Tour of Britain after team time trial win

London (AFP) - Primoz Roglic took over at the top of the Tour of Britain standings after his LottoNL-Jumbo team won the event's first-ever team time trial stage in Cumbria on Thursday.

The Dutch team finished the 14 km course in a time of 19 min 37sec, 16 seconds ahead of Quick-Step with Katusha in third place a further four seconds back.

Paddy Bevin had started stage five in the green jersey but was forced to relinquish his lead as his BMC team trailed in sixth place, 40 seconds behind the winners.

Slovenian Roglic, who finished fourth at this year's Tour de France, had started the day 16 seconds behind Bevin in the overall standings.

"We are all really happy -- it's a really special moment," said Roglic.

"Getting the jersey was not really a big objective, we just wanted to do a nice team time trial. But as we managed to take it, we will try and defend the jersey in the next days.

"There was quite a lot of communication out on the road because it was a really hard climb. I think all the guys did a really good job, each and every one of them. Itâs a really nice win."

The win for Roglic's team lifts him six seconds clear in the standings ahead of Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step), with Luxemburger Bob Jungels (Trek) a further 10 seconds back.

The potentially crucial sixth stage from Barrow back to Whinlatter Pass will take place on Friday.

Stage 5 team time trial:

1. LottoNL 19min 37sec, 2. Quick-Step at 16sec, 3. Katusha 20, 4. Sky 26, 5. Movistar 36

Leading general classification after stage 5:

1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/LottoNL) 15hr 45min 04sec, 2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/Quick-Step) at 6sec, 3. Bob Jungles (LUX/Quick-Step) 16, 4. Patrick Bevin (NZL/BMC) 24, 5. Wout Poels (NED/Sky) 26

Selected: 53. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) 4:59, 99. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) 18:23