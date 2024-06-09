Roglic hangs on to clinch second Dauphine title in three years

Primoz Roglic (centre) won both the general classification and points titles [Getty Images]

Primoz Roglic had to dig deep during a dramatic finish to the Criterium du Dauphine to hang on and win his second title in three years by eight seconds.

The Bora–Hansgrohe rider went into the final stage with a 62-second advantage over Matteo Jorgenson, which came under serious threat from the American on the day's final climb.

Spain's Carlos Rodriguez attacked with 5.5km remaining, followed by Canada's Derek Gee and Jorgenson of Visma–Lease a Bike, who tried to wipe out his deficit.

Rodriguez ultimately took the stage win for Ineos Grenadiers on the summit finish at Plateau des Glieres, ahead of Jorgenson, and Roglic did enough to ensure he clinched victory.

Earlier on the 160.6km mountain stage from Thones, the 34-year-old Slovenian looked on course to enjoy a comfortable day and perhaps even challenge for a third straight stage win.

Then Rodriguez, Jorgenson and Gee - all in the top five of the general classification standings - made their move.

With 10 bonus seconds up for grabs for the stage winner, 24-year-old Jorgenson knew he would snatch the Dauphine title if he managed to cross the line more than 52 seconds ahead of Roglic.

At one point the breakaway trio built their lead to more than 40 seconds and Rodriguez, 23, edged the stage win, with Roglic coming in 48 seconds later to claim his first win with his new team Bora–Hansgrohe.

Roglic is now expected to challenge for his first title at the Tour de France, which begins on 29 June.

"[Winning] the Dauphine is one thing, the Tour is another," he said. "I want to enjoy the moment because it's not every day you win races like this. It's beautiful."

Stage eight result

Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) 4hrs 18mins 2secs Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma–Lease a Bike) Same time Derek Gee (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) +15secs Laurens de Plus (Bel/Ineos Grenadiers) +35secs Santiago Buitrago (Col/Bahrain Victorious) Same time Primoz Roglic (Slo/Bora–Hansgrohe) +48secs Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Lidl-Trek) Same time Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step) +58secs Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Bora–Hansgrohe) Same time Mikel Landa (Spa/Soudal Quick-Step) +1min 10secs

Final general classification standings