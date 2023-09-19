What Will Rogers said of Mississippi State football's players only meeting after LSU loss

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football quarterback Will Rogers has spearheaded a weekly routine for the Bulldogs. Each Monday, MSU has a players only meeting.

This week was no exception as Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1 SEC) moves on from a 41-14 loss against LSU going into a matchup at South Carolina (1-2, 0-1) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

“It’s a new week,” Rogers said of Monday’s message. “We learn about what we did and didn’t do last Saturday. It’s really key to have senior leadership and guys that will speak up in front of the team and just tell guys, ‘That’s not acceptable the way we played, and we have to get it corrected this week.’ ”

Sixth-year defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy, who has represented MSU at back-to-back SEC Media Days, believes the program has benefited from the weekly meeting.

“It’s been a great thing for the team because everybody gets to know how the older guys are feeling,” Crumedy said. “Even if somebody else wants to say something, anybody can speak up and talk (about) what they’re feeling. I feel like it’s a great way to connect with each other and improve each week.”

The veteran leadership hasn’t gone unnoticed by coach Zach Arnett and his staff. However, they’re eager for results to follow – especially after being outgained by 453 yards across the previous two games.

“That’s always good,” defensive coordinator Matt Brock said. “Player-led teams are always the best teams you’re going to have. Ultimately, talking about it is one thing. We’ve got to go out and do it.”

