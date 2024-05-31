Rogers reaches podium in final event for Mustangs

May 30—DAYTON — The temperatures were cooler than normal, but the competition was hot as the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships got rolling Thursday at Welcome Stadium.

The three day meet started with the Division III competition that included three Ashtabula County athletes.

Grand Valley's Bobby Rogers returned to the state meet in the high jump after a challenging 2023 experience on the biggest stage for Ohio track and field athletes.

He bettered his performance dramatically in 2024 in Dayton, instead of Columbus, where he jumped last year. Rogers cleared 6-foot-0 and 6-2 on his first attempt, setting him up for a shot on the podium.

Rogers, who recently graduated, finished eighth after missing three times at 6-4, but the early success paid off.

The top eight reach the podium.

Mustangs girls track and field coach Kurtis Fisher, who works with all the high jumpers, said of Rogers' performance

"My goal was for him to get on the podium," Fisher said.

Rogers said he really liked the approach at Welcome Stadium, but the placement of the huge scoreboard took some getting used to.

"They put my picture up [prior to a jump] and I was just watching myself," he said. "That [top eight] was my biggest goal was to be on that podium, I didn't care if it was first or eighth."

GV boys coach Anthony Cardaman, and long jump facilitator for the Mustangs boys and girls teams, said he was happy with Rogers performance that he watched from a distance.

At the same time, he assisted the Mustangs' Reagan Boiarski, who competed in the long jump in the same vicinity.

"I am glad to be a state with the kids who worked and put in the effort," Cardaman said.

Cardaman said he is excited that the two were able to meet their goals that they put on an index card prior to the start of the season.

Boiarski jumped 16-2 for 11th place, which was less than her previous jumps.

Overall, Boiarski, who will be a senior at GV in the fall, said it was good first-time experience at state.

"It was pretty cool," she said.

Pymatuning Valley's Brayden Shinault ran in the 100 and 200 semifinal races.

In the 100, he posted a personal-best time of 11.18 for 10th place. In the 200, Shinault, who will be a senior in the fall, ran a 22.65 for 12th place.

Eight runners from each race advanced to the finals.

"The experience was definitely cool, I've never experienced anything like it," Shinault said.

Shinault said he didn't run as well as he hoped, but he will be motivated for the 2025 season.

"It definitely makes me want to blow my times out of the water for next year and place higher than this year," Shinault said. "I just want to be better and do better."

PV boys coach Ryan Shontz said he thought Shinault had a chance to get to Dayton at the start of the year.

"He had a lot of extra effort to get here," Shontz said.

Shontz said he is also looking forward to next year.

He said the team had a lot of young athletes reach the regionals and narrowly miss the state tournament.