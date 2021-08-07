Rogers pleased with Packers' scrimmage performance

Aug. 7—MOULTRIE — A young, sophomore-dominated Colquitt County football team got its first taste of competition on Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium in a scrimmage against highly regarded Lee County and Packers coach Justin Rogers was pleased with the results.

The Colquitt County and Lee County varsity teams played the first three quarters and when the action was turned over to the schools' junior varsity teams, the score was tied 14-14.

The Trojans scored twice and the Packers once in the fourth quarter with Lee County ahead on the scoreboard 27-21 when time expired.

Rogers characterized his team's performance as "scrappy."

"They're a scrappy bunch, aren't they?" Rogers said. "A bunch of first-year starters and a lot of sophomores played against a good Lee County team.

"And I thought we played well. There are a lot of little things that I hope we'll learn from. But putting pads on Monday and then coming out here to play on Friday night ... for a young team, I am impressed."

One of the Packers' veteran players helped lead the way.

Junior running back Charlie Pace touched the ball three times on the Packers first possession, catching an 11-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Neko Fann, running for 14 yards and then breaking loose on a 19-yard touchdown run that put the Packers up with 7:04 left in the first quarter.

The extra point by freshman Brett Fitzgerald gave Colquitt a 7-0 lead.

Lee County answered by driving 57 yards on nine plays to tie the game on a 1-yard run by Ousmane Kromah and an extra point by Alex Collins.

The Trojans took advantage of three Colquitt County penalties to keep the drive alive.

The Packers drove 70 yards to take the lead on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Fann to sophomore Ny Carr with 8:40 left in the half. Fitzgerald's second conversion put the Packers up 14-7.

Sophomores Chad White and Jeremy Murray turned in key runs in the drive.

Fann also completed six passes along the way, including one to sophomore Zymari Williams to set up the scoring throw to Carr.

Moments later, Colquitt defensive back Letherrio Edwards knocked away a fourth-down pass in the end zone to stifle another Lee County threat.

Colquitt's Quay McCoy recovered a Lee County fumble with 1:14 left in the second quarter to help keep the score tied at the half.

Colquitt fumbled away its first possession of the third quarter and Lee County took advantage, scoring on a 28-yard run by Julius McClelland Jr. and another Collins conversion to tie the game.

Lee County reached the Packers 24 on the final play of the third quarter, but was unable to score and break the tie.

In the fourth quarter, Lee scored on 49- and 6-yard touchdown runs. A missed extra point after the second increased the Trojans lead to 27-14.

Colquitt closed the gap on a 5-yard touchdown pass from I'Marius Bussie to Will Robbins with 23 seconds remaining. Fitzgerald converted for the third time.

Fann completed 13-of-16 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown over his three quarters of work.

Rogers was pleased with Fann's effort.

"I thought Neko did a good job for the first time in there," Rogers said. "He missed a couple reads, but that was to be expected."

Bussie, a junior, was 4-for-7 for 51 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Carr led the Packers with five pass receptions. Pace and Williams each had four.

The Packers played without top returning receiver Baby D Wheeler.

Pace led the Packers on the ground with 73 yards in 10 carries and displayed the hard-running and elusive style he employed last year as a sophomore.

"Charlie Pace is good, now," Rogers said. "I'd hate to think where we'd be without him."

The two sophomores also did good work with White adding 32 yards and Murray 14.

The Colquitt defense allowed 72 yards passing and 183 rushing over the first three quarters.

Rogers said he wanted to play the scrimmage on Friday, even though it came after the team had just four days in which it could practice in full pads.

His team now has two weeks to recover from injuries and work on mistakes made against Lee County before it motors to Cobb County to play Marietta in the season-opener on Aug. 20.