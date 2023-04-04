Rogers' NFL Draft Big Board: Tide Duo on Top









With much of the testing process concluded, rankings are shaping up for this draft class well beyond the consensus first-round players. Alabama QB Bryce Young, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Florida QB Anthony Richardson all make a small jump since my top 75 was released. Both Young and Stroud are pro-ready starters with the reps and mental makeup for early success, while Richardson's tools are tantalizing. The former Gator had a strong finish to his final college season and has been tremendous throughout the entire draft process.

Georgia DL Jalen Carter, who was previously No. 1 in my rankings, possesses the most talent in this class but he doesn't have the same floor I see with Alabama EDGE Will Anderson. However, It will be fascinating to see if Carter slides or if a team in the top eight thinks he's worth the risk.

Two of the biggest fallers for me during the draft process have been Kentucky QB Will Levis (from No. 23 to No. 37) and Texas A&M RB Devon Achane (No. 39 down to No. 48). Levis has the tools, size and toughness but his timing and decision making leans more towards developmental quarterback than top 10 overall franchise selection. Achane has tremendous straight-line speed, but his frame could limit his role in the NFL.

Here's how the rest of my top 100 stands as we are less than one month out from this year's NFL draft.

Every season is draft season with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Get our baseball, football and basketball draft guides at one low price, $44.99 for the year. Plus, use promo code BUNDLE5 and save an extra $5 at checkout. Buy today!





CONNOR ROGERS' 2023 NFL DRAFT RANKINGS

Rank Name Pos School 1 Will Anderson EDGE Alabama 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia 4 Bijan Robinson RB Texas 5 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern 6 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon 7 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois 8 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State 9 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame 10 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 13 Anthony Richardson QB Florida 14 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh 15 Broderick Jones OT Georgia 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 17 Brian Branch SAF Alabama 18 Darnell Washington TE Georgia 19 Jordan Addison WR USC 20 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU 21 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama 22 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa 23 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson 24 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia 25 Jack Campbell LB Iowa 26 John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota 27 Cam Smith CB South Carolina 28 Deonte Banks CB Maryland 29 Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech 30 O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida 31 Quentin Johnston WR TCU 32 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson 33 Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State 34 Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee 35 Zay Flowers WR Boston College 36 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee 37 Will Levis QB Kentucky 38 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah 39 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee 40 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee 41 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson 42 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia 43 Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC 44 Antonio Johnson SAF Texas A&M 45 DJ Turner CB Michigan 46 Clark Phillips III CB Utah 47 Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA 48 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M 49 Steve Avila IOL TCU 50 Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin 51 Drew Sanders LB/EDGE Arkansas 52 Adetowima Adebawore DL/EDGE Northwestern 53 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma 54 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State 55 Matthew Bergeron OL Syracuse 56 Josh Downs WR North Carolina 57 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State 58 Derick Hall EDGE Auburn 59 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State 60 Nick Herbig LB/EDGE Wisconsin 61 Luke Wypler OC Ohio State 62 Jordan Battle SAF Alabama 63 Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State 64 Joe Tippmann OC Wisconsin 65 Mazi Smith DT Michigan 66 Julius Brents CB Kansas State 67 YaYa Diaby EDGE Louisville 68 Tyler Steen OL Alabama 69 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State 70 Terell Smith CB Minnesota 71 Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh 72 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma 73 Cody Mauch OG North Dakota State 74 Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati 75 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame 76 Siaki Ika DT Baylor 77 Tyjae Spears RB Tulane 78 Jartavius Martin SAF/SCB Illinois 79 Kobie Turner DL Wake Forest 80 Roschon Johnson RB Texas 81 Tank Dell WR Houston 82 Henry To'oto'o LB Alabama 83 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami 84 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa 85 Daiyan Henley LB Washington State 86 Olu Oluwatimi OC Michigan 87 Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan 88 Darius Rush CB South Carolina 89 Tanner McKee QB Stanford 90 DorIan Williams LB Tulane 91 Jonathan Mingo WR Ole Miss 92 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse 93 Sydney Brown SAF Illinois 94 Ji'Ayir Brown SAF Penn State 95 Jaquelin Roy DL LSU 96 Byron Young DL Alabama 97 Owen Pappoe LB Auburn 98 Emil Ekiyor Jr. OL Alabama 99 DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas 100 Riley Moss CB Iowa

MORE ON 2023 NFL Draft

Content Hub: Mock Drafts, Rankings, Big Boards YouTube: NFL Draft Analysis