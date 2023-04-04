Rogers' NFL Draft Big Board: Tide Duo on Top
With much of the testing process concluded, rankings are shaping up for this draft class well beyond the consensus first-round players. Alabama QB Bryce Young, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Florida QB Anthony Richardson all make a small jump since my top 75 was released. Both Young and Stroud are pro-ready starters with the reps and mental makeup for early success, while Richardson's tools are tantalizing. The former Gator had a strong finish to his final college season and has been tremendous throughout the entire draft process.
Georgia DL Jalen Carter, who was previously No. 1 in my rankings, possesses the most talent in this class but he doesn't have the same floor I see with Alabama EDGE Will Anderson. However, It will be fascinating to see if Carter slides or if a team in the top eight thinks he's worth the risk.
Two of the biggest fallers for me during the draft process have been Kentucky QB Will Levis (from No. 23 to No. 37) and Texas A&M RB Devon Achane (No. 39 down to No. 48). Levis has the tools, size and toughness but his timing and decision making leans more towards developmental quarterback than top 10 overall franchise selection. Achane has tremendous straight-line speed, but his frame could limit his role in the NFL.
Here's how the rest of my top 100 stands as we are less than one month out from this year's NFL draft.
CONNOR ROGERS' 2023 NFL DRAFT RANKINGS
Rank
Name
Pos
School
1
Will Anderson
EDGE
Alabama
2
QB
Alabama
3
DL
Georgia
4
RB
Texas
5
Peter Skoronski
OL
Northwestern
6
Christian Gonzalez
CB
Oregon
7
Devon Witherspoon
CB
Illinois
8
QB
Ohio State
9
TE
Notre Dame
10
Tyree Wilson
EDGE
Texas Tech
11
Paris Johnson Jr.
OT
Ohio State
12
WR
Ohio State
13
QB
Florida
14
Calijah Kancey
DL
Pittsburgh
15
Broderick Jones
OT
Georgia
16
Joey Porter Jr.
CB
Penn State
17
Brian Branch
SAF
Alabama
18
Darnell Washington
TE
Georgia
19
WR
USC
20
BJ Ojulari
EDGE
LSU
21
RB
Alabama
22
Lukas Van Ness
EDGE
Iowa
23
Myles Murphy
EDGE
Clemson
24
Nolan Smith
EDGE
Georgia
25
Jack Campbell
LB
Iowa
26
John Michael Schmitz
OC
Minnesota
27
Cam Smith
CB
South Carolina
28
Deonte Banks
CB
Maryland
29
Keion White
EDGE
Georgia Tech
30
O'Cyrus Torrence
OG
Florida
31
WR
TCU
32
Trenton Simpson
LB
Clemson
33
Will McDonald IV
EDGE
Iowa State
34
Cedric Tillman
WR
Tennessee
35
WR
Boston College
36
Darnell Wright
OT
Tennessee
37
QB
Kentucky
38
Dalton Kincaid
TE
Utah
39
Jalin Hyatt
WR
Tennessee
40
QB
Tennessee
41
Bryan Bresee
DL
Clemson
42
Kelee Ringo
CB
Georgia
43
Tuli Tuipulotu
EDGE
USC
44
Antonio Johnson
SAF
Texas A&M
45
CB
Michigan
46
Clark Phillips III
CB
Utah
47
Zach Charbonnet
RB
UCLA
48
RB
Texas A&M
49
Steve Avila
IOL
TCU
50
Keeanu Benton
DT
Wisconsin
51
Drew Sanders
LB/EDGE
Arkansas
52
Adetowima Adebawore
DL/EDGE
Northwestern
53
Anton Harrison
OT
Oklahoma
54
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
EDGE
Kansas State
55
Matthew Bergeron
OL
Syracuse
56
Josh Downs
WR
North Carolina
57
Dawand Jones
OT
Ohio State
58
Derick Hall
EDGE
Auburn
59
Emmanuel Forbes
CB
Mississippi State
60
Nick Herbig
LB/EDGE
Wisconsin
61
Luke Wypler
OC
Ohio State
62
Jordan Battle
SAF
Alabama
63
Tucker Kraft
TE
South Dakota State
64
Joe Tippmann
OC
Wisconsin
65
Mazi Smith
DT
Michigan
66
Julius Brents
CB
Kansas State
67
YaYa Diaby
EDGE
Louisville
68
Tyler Steen
OL
Alabama
69
Luke Musgrave
TE
Oregon State
70
Terell Smith
CB
Minnesota
71
Israel Abanikanda
RB
Pittsburgh
72
Marvin Mims
WR
Oklahoma
73
Cody Mauch
OG
North Dakota State
74
WR
Cincinnati
75
Isaiah Foskey
EDGE
Notre Dame
76
Siaki Ika
DT
Baylor
77
Tyjae Spears
RB
Tulane
78
Jartavius Martin
SAF/SCB
Illinois
79
Kobie Turner
DL
Wake Forest
80
Roschon Johnson
RB
Texas
81
Tank Dell
WR
Houston
82
Henry To'oto'o
LB
Alabama
83
Tyrique Stevenson
CB
Miami
84
Sam LaPorta
TE
Iowa
85
Daiyan Henley
LB
Washington State
86
Olu Oluwatimi
OC
Michigan
87
Luke Schoonmaker
TE
Michigan
88
Darius Rush
CB
South Carolina
89
Tanner McKee
QB
Stanford
90
DorIan Williams
LB
Tulane
91
Jonathan Mingo
WR
Ole Miss
92
Garrett Williams
CB
Syracuse
93
Sydney Brown
SAF
Illinois
94
Ji'Ayir Brown
SAF
Penn State
95
Jaquelin Roy
DL
LSU
96
Byron Young
DL
Alabama
97
Owen Pappoe
LB
Auburn
98
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
OL
Alabama
99
DeMarvion Overshown
LB
Texas
100
Riley Moss
CB
Iowa
