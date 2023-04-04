Rogers' NFL Draft Big Board: Tide Duo on Top

Connor Rogers
·4 min read



With much of the testing process concluded, rankings are shaping up for this draft class well beyond the consensus first-round players. Alabama QB Bryce Young, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Florida QB Anthony Richardson all make a small jump since my top 75 was released. Both Young and Stroud are pro-ready starters with the reps and mental makeup for early success, while Richardson's tools are tantalizing. The former Gator had a strong finish to his final college season and has been tremendous throughout the entire draft process.

Georgia DL Jalen Carter, who was previously No. 1 in my rankings, possesses the most talent in this class but he doesn't have the same floor I see with Alabama EDGE Will Anderson. However, It will be fascinating to see if Carter slides or if a team in the top eight thinks he's worth the risk.

Two of the biggest fallers for me during the draft process have been Kentucky QB Will Levis (from No. 23 to No. 37) and Texas A&M RB Devon Achane (No. 39 down to No. 48). Levis has the tools, size and toughness but his timing and decision making leans more towards developmental quarterback than top 10 overall franchise selection. Achane has tremendous straight-line speed, but his frame could limit his role in the NFL.

Here's how the rest of my top 100 stands as we are less than one month out from this year's NFL draft.

Every season is draft season with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Get our baseball, football and basketball draft guides at one low price, $44.99 for the year. Plus, use promo code BUNDLE5 and save an extra $5 at checkout. Buy today!


CONNOR ROGERS' 2023 NFL DRAFT RANKINGS

Rank

Name

Pos

School

1

Will Anderson

EDGE

Alabama

2

Bryce Young

QB

Alabama

3

Jalen Carter

DL

Georgia

4

Bijan Robinson

RB

Texas

5

Peter Skoronski

OL

Northwestern

6

Christian Gonzalez

CB

Oregon

7

Devon Witherspoon

CB

Illinois

8

C.J. Stroud

QB

Ohio State

9

Michael Mayer

TE

Notre Dame

10

Tyree Wilson

EDGE

Texas Tech

11

Paris Johnson Jr.

OT

Ohio State

12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

Ohio State

13

Anthony Richardson

QB

Florida

14

Calijah Kancey

DL

Pittsburgh

15

Broderick Jones

OT

Georgia

16

Joey Porter Jr.

CB

Penn State

17

Brian Branch

SAF

Alabama

18

Darnell Washington

TE

Georgia

19

Jordan Addison

WR

USC

20

BJ Ojulari

EDGE

LSU

21

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Alabama

22

Lukas Van Ness

EDGE

Iowa

23

Myles Murphy

EDGE

Clemson

24

Nolan Smith

EDGE

Georgia

25

Jack Campbell

LB

Iowa

26

John Michael Schmitz

OC

Minnesota

27

Cam Smith

CB

South Carolina

28

Deonte Banks

CB

Maryland

29

Keion White

EDGE

Georgia Tech

30

O'Cyrus Torrence

OG

Florida

31

Quentin Johnston

WR

TCU

32

Trenton Simpson

LB

Clemson

33

Will McDonald IV

EDGE

Iowa State

34

Cedric Tillman

WR

Tennessee

35

Zay Flowers

WR

Boston College

36

Darnell Wright

OT

Tennessee

37

Will Levis

QB

Kentucky

38

Dalton Kincaid

TE

Utah

39

Jalin Hyatt

WR

Tennessee

40

Hendon Hooker

QB

Tennessee

41

Bryan Bresee

DL

Clemson

42

Kelee Ringo

CB

Georgia

43

Tuli Tuipulotu

EDGE

USC

44

Antonio Johnson

SAF

Texas A&M

45

DJ Turner

CB

Michigan

46

Clark Phillips III

CB

Utah

47

Zach Charbonnet

RB

UCLA

48

Devon Achane

RB

Texas A&M

49

Steve Avila

IOL

TCU

50

Keeanu Benton

DT

Wisconsin

51

Drew Sanders

LB/EDGE

Arkansas

52

Adetowima Adebawore

DL/EDGE

Northwestern

53

Anton Harrison

OT

Oklahoma

54

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

EDGE

Kansas State

55

Matthew Bergeron

OL

Syracuse

56

Josh Downs

WR

North Carolina

57

Dawand Jones

OT

Ohio State

58

Derick Hall

EDGE

Auburn

59

Emmanuel Forbes

CB

Mississippi State

60

Nick Herbig

LB/EDGE

Wisconsin

61

Luke Wypler

OC

Ohio State

62

Jordan Battle

SAF

Alabama

63

Tucker Kraft

TE

South Dakota State

64

Joe Tippmann

OC

Wisconsin

65

Mazi Smith

DT

Michigan

66

Julius Brents

CB

Kansas State

67

YaYa Diaby

EDGE

Louisville

68

Tyler Steen

OL

Alabama

69

Luke Musgrave

TE

Oregon State

70

Terell Smith

CB

Minnesota

71

Israel Abanikanda

RB

Pittsburgh

72

Marvin Mims

WR

Oklahoma

73

Cody Mauch

OG

North Dakota State

74

Tyler Scott

WR

Cincinnati

75

Isaiah Foskey

EDGE

Notre Dame

76

Siaki Ika

DT

Baylor

77

Tyjae Spears

RB

Tulane

78

Jartavius Martin

SAF/SCB

Illinois

79

Kobie Turner

DL

Wake Forest

80

Roschon Johnson

RB

Texas

81

Tank Dell

WR

Houston

82

Henry To'oto'o

LB

Alabama

83

Tyrique Stevenson

CB

Miami

84

Sam LaPorta

TE

Iowa

85

Daiyan Henley

LB

Washington State

86

Olu Oluwatimi

OC

Michigan

87

Luke Schoonmaker

TE

Michigan

88

Darius Rush

CB

South Carolina

89

Tanner McKee

QB

Stanford

90

DorIan Williams

LB

Tulane

91

Jonathan Mingo

WR

Ole Miss

92

Garrett Williams

CB

Syracuse

93

Sydney Brown

SAF

Illinois

94

Ji'Ayir Brown

SAF

Penn State

95

Jaquelin Roy

DL

LSU

96

Byron Young

DL

Alabama

97

Owen Pappoe

LB

Auburn

98

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

OL

Alabama

99

DeMarvion Overshown

LB

Texas

100

Riley Moss

CB

Iowa

MORE ON 2023 NFL Draft

Content Hub: Mock Drafts, Rankings, Big Boards YouTube: NFL Draft Analysis