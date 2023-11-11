Will Rogers, Jo'Quavious Marks out for Mississippi State football at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Mississippi State football will be without senior quarterback Will Rogers on Saturday at Texas A&M. While the Bulldogs were warming up before the game, Rogers was in street clothes with his jersey over a sweatshirt.

MSU will also be without running back Jo'Quavious Marks, a source with knowledge of his availability told the Clarion Ledger. The source requested anonymity as lineups haven't been announced.

This marks the fourth straight contest for MSU (4-5, 1-5 SEC) without Rogers after he hurt his non-throwing (left) shoulder late in an Oct. 7 win against Western Michigan. In his absence, former Vanderbilt transfer quarterback Mike Wright led MSU to a 1-2 record.

However, in the second half of last Saturday’s 24-3 loss against Kentucky, Wright was benched in favor of freshman Chris Parson. On Monday, first-year coach Zach Arnett said he expected Wright and Parson to play if Rogers is sidelined.

Even with Rogers healthy, Wright was often use special packages.

Mississippi State is looking to snap a two-game skid after dropping contests to Auburn and Kentucky. The Bulldogs need two wins in their final three games (at Texas A&M, Southern Miss, Ole Miss) to secure their 14th straight season with a bowl berth.

Without Rogers, Mississippi State is averaging 7.7 points per game. The Aggies (5-4, 3-3) rank fourth in the SEC with 21.6 points per game allowed this year.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

