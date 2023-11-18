Will Rogers, Jo'Quavious Marks expected back for Mississippi State football vs Southern Miss | Source

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football should have a pair of seniors back against Southern Miss on Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network+) with quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo’Quavious Marks expected to be available, a source with knowledge of their availability told the Clarion Ledger.

The source requested anonymity as official lineups haven't been announced.

Rogers hasn’t played since he injured his left shoulder late in an Oct. 7 win against Western Michigan. In his absence, Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6 SEC) went 1-3 – including three straight losses in conference play. The latest was a 51-10 defeat at Texas A&M which was the final game for coach Zach Arnett before his firing on Monday.

Former Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright started the first three games without Rogers, including an Oct. 21 win at Arkansas. Freshman Chris Parson started against the Aggies. In the four games without Rogers, Mississippi State averaged 8.25 points per game. In the six games Rogers started, MSU averaged 30.2 points.

Rogers enters Saturday against the Golden Eagles (3-7, 2-5 Sun Belt) ranking third on the SEC’s all-time passing list with 11,964 yards. He’s behind Georgia’s Aaron Murray (13,166), who is on the call for the TV broadcast of Saturday’s game, and Missouri’s Drew Lock 12,193.

Marks hasn’t played since Mississippi State’s win at Arkansas. He averages 71.4 rushing yards per game.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Will Rogers' status vs Southern Miss