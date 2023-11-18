Will Rogers helps Mississippi State football offense earn passing grade vs Southern Miss

STARKVILLE — When he was introduced as Mississippi State football’s interim head coach on Monday, replacing Zach Arnett who was fired after a 51-10 loss against Texas A&M, Greg Knox said his goal was for the Bulldogs to win a state title.

He completed the first task toward that goal Saturday with a 41-20 win against Southern Miss (3-8, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference) at Davis Wade Stadium.

Here’s how we graded Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) in the outing.

Offense: B-

Getting quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo’Quavious Marks after missing games due to injuries helped greatly, but there appeared to be rust early on. Part of that may have been due to struggles by the receivers, with frequent drops in the first half − especially on third down.

However, the Bulldogs found their stride in the second half − highlighted by a 59-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter by Jeffery Pittman. It's evident the Bulldogs missed Rogers in his four-game absence.

Defense: A

As was the case in the season opener against FCS foe Southeastern Louisiana, an early scoring drive caused some unease among those at Davis Wade Stadium. However, the Bulldogs settled in against the Golden Eagles as they did against the Lions.

Mississippi State limited running back Frank Gore Jr. – which was clearly a focal point for the defense considering linebacker Jett Johnson’s praise for Gore this week. Considering it was the first game since 2019 where Arnett wasn’t on MSU’s staff, it was a strong performance for the defense.

The defense may have also had the play of the season with Johnson intercepting a pass, flipping it back to safety Marcus Banks and Banks taking it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Special teams: B-

Freshman kicker Kyle Ferrie was the best source of offense for Mississippi State in the first half, so he deserves a passing grade.

Kick returners Lideatrick Griffin and Zavion Thomas also boost the grade simply for the threat they pose. Fewer than 30% of USM’s kickoffs have gone for touchbacks this season. With Thomas and Griffin lurking, the Golden Eagles elected to squib kick to avoid giving them chances at returns.

However, a 98-yard kickoff return midway through the fourth quarter made it a one-score game. That weighs the grade down.

HOT BOARD: 10 candidates to be Mississippi State football's next coach

Coaching: B+

Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay and defensive coordinator Matt Brock have had strong control over their units throughout this season, so the departure of Arnett shouldn’t have changed much in the approach. However, the staff earns a passing grade because of their ability to keep the product intact.

At 2-0, Knox’s perfect record as an MSU interim head coach stays flawless.

Overall: B+

Considering MSU lost by 41 last week and had its coach fired, the Bulldogs earn credit for beating an in-state foe also desperate for wins.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Grading Bulldogs in win vs Southern Miss