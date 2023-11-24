Will Rogers discusses potential last game with Mississippi State football after Egg Bowl
Thursday's Egg Bowl loss may have been Will Rogers' last game with Mississippi State football. Here's what he said following the game vs. Ole Miss.
Thursday's Egg Bowl loss may have been Will Rogers' last game with Mississippi State football. Here's what he said following the game vs. Ole Miss.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde pick college football rivalry week’s biggest matchups against the spread on today’s episode of Race for the Case.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Bulldogs had over 600 yards of offense in the 52-17 win.
Georgia beat Ole Miss on Saturday.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Zxavian Harris appeared to get his hand on Randy Bond's 47-yard kick.
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Geno Smith's early struggles put the Seahawks in an insurmountable hole Thursday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
At the end of the day, it was just another Lions Thanksgiving loss.
Harald Hasselbach never missed a game over his seven-year NFL career.
DaRon Bland found the end zone once again and Dak Prescott was excellent in a big Cowboys win.
The Packers have been waiting all season for an impact from Christian Watson.
68 teams are fully bowl-eligible through the first 12 weeks of the season.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday in what was their first in-season coaching change since 1941.
Joel Embiid played 41 minutes in an overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.