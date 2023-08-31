How Will Rogers' connection with new Mississippi State OC started with an interrupted bachelor party

STARKVILLE — As he glared past the collection of reporters ahead of him, offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay looked through the windows of Mississippi State football’s air-conditioned weight room and onto the scorching practice fields he just departed. It was a mid-August afternoon, and the Bulldogs had just wrapped up their second scrimmage of the preseason, except one senior wasn’t ready to take the pads off.

Quarterback Will Rogers was still on the turf field. He was working with his dad and Brandon High School offensive coordinator Wyatt Rogers – showing him the various play action drops from Barbay’s offense.

That moment encapsulated why Barbay speaks with such confidence when asked if Rogers has picked up the new offense.

“He lives and breathes football every second of every day,” Barbay said. “He’s up here all the time studying, asking questions and giving ideas. It doesn’t surprise me one single bit.”

But to move from Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense in which Rogers posted record numbers, it takes more than loving the sport. As Rogers showed with his former play-caller, there must be a bond and a trust off the field for a coordinator and quarterback to click on it.

Barbay believes he has that with Rogers. It started on a January night during a bachelor party duck hunting trip.

Kevin Barbay had to find Will Rogers in the middle of the night

It was a whirlwind of a day for Barbay, so he hardly remembers where he was. He just knows he was somewhere in the Mississippi Delta as midnight approached. He had just flown into Jackson as he transitioned from Appalachian State’s offensive coordinator to be Mississippi State’s, and coach Zach Arnett said meeting Rogers had to be among Barbay’s priorities.

The problem was that Rogers was at a duck hunting camp for a friend’s bachelor party, and cell service isn’t always trustworthy. Eventually, the two linked up at Rogers’ friend’s house a few hours before the quarterback needed to be up for another round of duck hunting.

“That meant a lot for Coach Arnett to reach out to me in that time and have me connect with Coach Barbay,” Rogers told the Clarion Ledger.

Barbay grew up in Southeast Texas, so he’s fond of duck hunting and often went himself. However, as he struggles to find time to do it, he’s found a younger version of himself to live through.

“It’s not all football all the time,” Barbay said. “We talk a ton about leadership, outside interests, music − like I said, he’s been a real joy.”

As Rogers welcomed Barbay, his new coach has returned the favor. When Rogers walks into Barbay’s house, he’s often got a Nerf gun in hand while Barbay’s daughters Kynslie and Karoline and his son Karson are already hidden.

“It's fun for those guys to be around my family,” Barbay said. “Also, on the flip side of that, it's great for my family.”

Going from Mike Leach's offense to Kevin Barbay's

ESPN’s cameras caught Rogers in the final seconds of Mississippi State’s ReliaQuest Bowl victory. He was fresh off leading a game-winning drive, and the emotions were evident.

Rogers’ face was red as he battled tears while the Bulldogs finished a dramatic win in their first game following Leach’s death. As one of the innovators of the Air Raid offense, Leach had a well-documented bond with his quarterbacks, and Rogers was no exception.

Barbay, who was hired 10 days after the bowl win, understands.

“He had a great relationship with Coach Leach,” Barbay said. “That's something that he really cherishes and always should. Now with me, I'm different than Coach Leach. But I think … the love of football is really what sparked the relationship.”

Implementing a new offense meant new terminology. But as the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday (3 p.m., SEC Network) approaches, Arnett says he isn’t concerned about the communication between Barbay and Rogers.

The two have grown comfortable enough to where Rogers is finishing Barbay’s sentences as he calls in the plays. When the first third down arrives, Rogers thinks he knows what the play call will be.

HOT TAKES: Mississippi State football bold predictions include a big SEC record for Will Rogers

“He knows,” Barbay said with a smirk. “He knows.”

There are practice sessions to credit for that confidence. There’s also an hours-long conversation in the Delta worth thanking.

“We share an extreme passion for the game of football, and that has built a comfortable relationship,” Barbay said. “We have so many different things that we like (such as) hunting. It's easy to have a quick relationship with Will Rogers. He’s a dude’s dude.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

