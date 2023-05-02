Rogers: Colts had 'phenomenal draft,' earn A grade
Connor Rogers breaks down the AFC South's 2023 draft selections, explaining why he loved what Colts GM Chris Ballard accomplished, what he liked and disliked about the Texans' moves and much more.
Connor Rogers breaks down the AFC South's 2023 draft selections, explaining why he loved what Colts GM Chris Ballard accomplished, what he liked and disliked about the Texans' moves and much more.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
The lead-up to NFL Draft is full of half truths.
Here's how the Texans fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald also doled out a D to one of the best teams in the NFL.
Yahoo Sports draft expert lauds Pittsburgh and Baltimore and most of the AFC South, but has questions for several teams.
Here's how the Chargers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Raiders fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the 49ers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Jaguars fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Seattle Seahawks fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Titans fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Green Bay Packers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Chicago Bears fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Matt Harmon, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don identify the biggest impact fantasy rookies based on their fits and situations.
It can credibly be said that they acquired four starter-level players with their first four picks.
Three QBs went in the top four picks, but none of them are favored to win rookie of the year.
Here's how the Atlanta Falcons fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Metchie hasn't played in a game since 2021 but the Texans think he has a chance to suit up in 2021.
The Dalton Kincaid selection knocks this grade down. That type of tight end didn’t seem like a huge need for the Bills compared to other holes on their roster.
The former AL MVP is eligible to return as soon as May 8.