Roger Staubach says Dak Prescott will “get a big contract”

Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, against whom all Cowboys quarterbacks are judged, said the most he ever made in a season was somewhere in the $230,000-$250,000 range.

The NFL rookie minimum this season is $495,000, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a contract that averages $33.5 million a season, one of 17 quarterbacks who average at least $20 million a season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cowboys’ current quarterback, Dak Prescott, remains on his rookie deal with his $680,848 average ranking 68th at the position, just ahead of one of his backups, Mike White.

The Cowboys eventually will pay Prescott. They will have to or he will go elsewhere.

“I think Dak is a really good player, and he’s going to get a big contract,” Staubach said, via Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Cowboys are working on a long-term deal for DeMarcus Lawrence, who has the franchise tag for a second consecutive year. Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Byron Jones and Jaylon Smith also will want/need new deals soon.

But, with the Cowboys sold on Prescott as their franchise quarterback, they will have to take care of him sooner than later.

“If you don’t do it, someone else might do it,” Staubach said. “The franchise tag doesn’t last very long. I think it’s tough right now if you are running a team with the pay scale right now. The whole thing is difficult; if I was running a team, it would drive me crazy.”