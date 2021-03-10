Longtime Cowboys quarterbacks fit into one of two categories: Championships and no championships.

Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman won five Super Bowls between them, and both are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Don Meredith, Danny White and Tony Romo didn’t and aren’t. (Yes, I am aware Romo doesn’t become eligible for the Hall of Fame until this year.)

The Cowboys haven’t returned to the NFC Championship Game since 1995, five years before Aikman played his final game.

But the Cowboys have placed their faith in Dak Prescott to get them back to the Super Bowl, agreeing to a four-year, $160 million deal Monday.

“They believe that Dak Prescott is their quarterback, and I do, too,” Staubach said on Doug Flutie’s SiriusXM podcast Tuesday. “I would love to see him stay healthy and have a great year next year. I’m still a Cowboy fan. I spent 11 years with the Cowboys, and I still root for the Cowboys. My wife and I and our kids go to the games, and we have a box out there, so I’m pulling for Dak. I really like him. I think he’s a fine football player, too, so we’ll have to see how things go next year.”

Prescott went 32-16 his first three seasons, though the Cowboys were only 1-2 in the postseason. In the past two seasons, the Cowboys are 10-11 with Prescott as their quarterback and have missed the playoffs.

Prescott, though, was leading the league in passing yards when he injured his ankle in Week 5 against the Giants.

Roger Staubach: Cowboys believe in Dak Prescott, and I do, too originally appeared on Pro Football Talk