Roger Sorenson’s Classic Car Collection
⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious
The list is extensive.
A treasure trove of automotive history is set to create ripples in the classic car community as Roger Sorenson, an avid classic car enthusiast, announces the auction of his sprawling collection. Amassing over a hundred rare and iconic automobiles over the years, Sorenson’s assortment has turned heads and attracted aficionados, making it a distinguished attraction, especially at its current residence, the Adams County Speedway.
Origins of a Lifelong Passion
For Sorenson, the journey began at the tender age of 14. The avid collector nostalgically recalls his first transaction, trading a horse for a Ford Model A. This initial acquisition ignited a passion that would see him procure a spectrum of automotive gems, ranging from the illustrious Chevys and Fords to the distinctive Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles, and Packards.
An Evolving Collection
“It’s kind of an addictive thing. I had one, then I thought I might as well have two and so on from there," Roger Sorensen remarked, his voice laced with the enthusiasm that has driven his lifelong pursuit. This ardor led to the assembly of a collection that enthusiasts describe as “unbelievable,” encompassing a myriad of models each narrating its unique tale of automotive evolution. Steve Pfeiffer, an admirer of the collection, was struck by the sheer magnitude and diversity of it, expressing his astonishment at seeing so many cars congregated in one location.
A Labor of Love
Sorenson's relationship with his collection transcends mere ownership; each car is a testament to his dedication and meticulous care. Despite the varied condition of the vehicles, with some necessitating extensive work, Sorenson's passion for restoration and maintenance never wavered. Friends liken his cars to his children, requiring attention, care, and occasional cleanup, adding a layer of personal connection and affection to each piece in his collection.
A New Chapter
At 78, Sorenson contemplates a future with a smaller, more manageable collection, intending to retain a select few reminiscing the bygone days. “I finally decided I can only drive one car at a time," he muses, signaling his readiness to pass on his cherished collection to fellow enthusiasts and collectors.
A Collector’s Dream
The upcoming auction represents a unique opportunity for classic car aficionados to acquire a piece of automotive history, each car emanating the echoes of its storied past and the meticulous care from its devoted owner. It also offers a glimpse into Sorenson’s world, where every car is a cherished companion, a tangible representation of his lifelong devotion to the world of classic automobiles.
In conclusion, Roger Sorenson's decision to auction his expansive collection marks the end of an era and the beginning of new journeys for these classic marvels. As these vehicles find new homes, they carry forth the legacy of a man whose life was intertwined with the evolution and preservation of automotive heritage.
The complete docket includes:
CHEVROLET/GMC:
1956 Chevrolet Bel Air 4dr Sedan
1956 Chevrolet Bel Air 2dr HT
1957 Chevrolet Bel Air 2dr HT
1957 Chevrolet 4dr Wagon
1957 Chevrolet Project Wagon
1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 4dr Sedan
1964 Chevrolet Impala SS 2dr HT
1990 Chevrolet IROC Z28 Camaro Convertible
1989 Chevrolet IROC Z28 Camaro
1978 Chevrolet Camaro
1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
1985 Chevrolet Corvette
1950 Chevrolet 3100 Step side Pickup
1972 Chevrolet Pickup
1988 Chevrolet K5 Blazers
1940s GMC Truck
1930s Chevrolet Pickup Project
OLDSMOBILE/BUICK/PONTIAC:
1958 Buick Super 50 Sedan
1954 Buick Special 4dr HT
1955 Oldsmobile 88 2dr Sdn
1955 Pontiac 2dr HT
1955 Pontiac 4dr Sedan
1957 Buick 2dr HT
CADILLAC:
1959 Cadillac Series 62 2dr HT
1959 Cadillac Fleetwood 4dr HT
1963 Cadillac Series 62
1969 Cadillac Convertible
FORD/EDSEL/MERCURY:
1951 Ford Custom Street rod
1957 Ford Fairlane 500
1957 Ford Galaxie 500 2dr Sedan
1959 Ford Galaxie 500 2dr HT
1959 Ford Galaxie Fairlane 500 Convertible
1978 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe
1966 Ford Fairlane 500 Convertible
1964 Ford Galaxie Custom 500 Cop Car
1950 Ford Custom 2dr Sedan
1950 Ford 2dr Sedan
1964 Ford Thunderbird 2dr Landau Sedan
1964 Ford Galaxie 2dr HT
1958 Edsel Citation 4dr HT
1959 Edsel Ranger 2dr HT
1960s Ford Pickups
1958 Mercury Monterey 2dr Sedan
VW/RAMBLER/MORE:
1930s Lafayette 4dr Suicide Sedan
MULTIPLE 1965 Rambler Marlin 2dr HT
Rambler American
1969 VW Microbus
1971 VW Microbus
1948 Studebaker Champion 4dr Sedan
PLYMOUTH/DODGE/CHRYSLER:
1966 Plymouth Fury III Convertible
1960 Plymouth Fury Custom
1973 Plymouth Duster
Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.