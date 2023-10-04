Roger Sorenson’s Classic Car Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The list is extensive.

A treasure trove of automotive history is set to create ripples in the classic car community as Roger Sorenson, an avid classic car enthusiast, announces the auction of his sprawling collection. Amassing over a hundred rare and iconic automobiles over the years, Sorenson’s assortment has turned heads and attracted aficionados, making it a distinguished attraction, especially at its current residence, the Adams County Speedway.

Origins of a Lifelong Passion

For Sorenson, the journey began at the tender age of 14. The avid collector nostalgically recalls his first transaction, trading a horse for a Ford Model A. This initial acquisition ignited a passion that would see him procure a spectrum of automotive gems, ranging from the illustrious Chevys and Fords to the distinctive Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles, and Packards.

An Evolving Collection

“It’s kind of an addictive thing. I had one, then I thought I might as well have two and so on from there," Roger Sorensen remarked, his voice laced with the enthusiasm that has driven his lifelong pursuit. This ardor led to the assembly of a collection that enthusiasts describe as “unbelievable,” encompassing a myriad of models each narrating its unique tale of automotive evolution. Steve Pfeiffer, an admirer of the collection, was struck by the sheer magnitude and diversity of it, expressing his astonishment at seeing so many cars congregated in one location.

A Labor of Love

Sorenson's relationship with his collection transcends mere ownership; each car is a testament to his dedication and meticulous care. Despite the varied condition of the vehicles, with some necessitating extensive work, Sorenson's passion for restoration and maintenance never wavered. Friends liken his cars to his children, requiring attention, care, and occasional cleanup, adding a layer of personal connection and affection to each piece in his collection.

A New Chapter

At 78, Sorenson contemplates a future with a smaller, more manageable collection, intending to retain a select few reminiscing the bygone days. “I finally decided I can only drive one car at a time," he muses, signaling his readiness to pass on his cherished collection to fellow enthusiasts and collectors.

A Collector’s Dream

The upcoming auction represents a unique opportunity for classic car aficionados to acquire a piece of automotive history, each car emanating the echoes of its storied past and the meticulous care from its devoted owner. It also offers a glimpse into Sorenson’s world, where every car is a cherished companion, a tangible representation of his lifelong devotion to the world of classic automobiles.

In conclusion, Roger Sorenson's decision to auction his expansive collection marks the end of an era and the beginning of new journeys for these classic marvels. As these vehicles find new homes, they carry forth the legacy of a man whose life was intertwined with the evolution and preservation of automotive heritage.

The complete docket includes:

CHEVROLET/GMC:

1956 Chevrolet Bel Air 4dr Sedan 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air 2dr HT 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air 2dr HT 1957 Chevrolet 4dr Wagon 1957 Chevrolet Project Wagon 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 4dr Sedan 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS 2dr HT 1990 Chevrolet IROC Z28 Camaro Convertible 1989 Chevrolet IROC Z28 Camaro 1978 Chevrolet Camaro 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS 1985 Chevrolet Corvette 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Step side Pickup 1972 Chevrolet Pickup 1988 Chevrolet K5 Blazers 1940s GMC Truck 1930s Chevrolet Pickup Project

OLDSMOBILE/BUICK/PONTIAC:

1958 Buick Super 50 Sedan 1954 Buick Special 4dr HT 1955 Oldsmobile 88 2dr Sdn 1955 Pontiac 2dr HT 1955 Pontiac 4dr Sedan 1957 Buick 2dr HT

CADILLAC:

1959 Cadillac Series 62 2dr HT 1959 Cadillac Fleetwood 4dr HT 1963 Cadillac Series 62 1969 Cadillac Convertible

FORD/EDSEL/MERCURY:

1951 Ford Custom Street rod 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 1957 Ford Galaxie 500 2dr Sedan 1959 Ford Galaxie 500 2dr HT 1959 Ford Galaxie Fairlane 500 Convertible 1978 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe 1966 Ford Fairlane 500 Convertible 1964 Ford Galaxie Custom 500 Cop Car 1950 Ford Custom 2dr Sedan 1950 Ford 2dr Sedan 1964 Ford Thunderbird 2dr Landau Sedan 1964 Ford Galaxie 2dr HT 1958 Edsel Citation 4dr HT 1959 Edsel Ranger 2dr HT 1960s Ford Pickups 1958 Mercury Monterey 2dr Sedan

VW/RAMBLER/MORE:

1930s Lafayette 4dr Suicide Sedan MULTIPLE 1965 Rambler Marlin 2dr HT Rambler American 1969 VW Microbus 1971 VW Microbus 1948 Studebaker Champion 4dr Sedan

PLYMOUTH/DODGE/CHRYSLER:

1966 Plymouth Fury III Convertible 1960 Plymouth Fury Custom 1973 Plymouth Duster

