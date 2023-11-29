Roger Saleapaga sets commitment date, Vols are a finalist
2024 tight end prospect Roger Saleapaga will announce his college commitment on Friday, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end is from Orem High School in Orem, Utah.
Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee and Utah are Saleapaga’s final schools he will choose from.
The Vols have 20 commitments in the 2024 class:
Cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., athlete Jonathan Echols, quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther, safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom, running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter, linebacker Jordan Burns, offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite, wide receiver Mike Matthews, linebacker Edwin Spillman, offensive lineman Bennett Warren and edge Jordan Ross.
The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting class will take place Dec. 20-22.