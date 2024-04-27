Roger Rosengarten expresses excitement about blocking for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens landed some much-needed help at offensive tackle in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Washington right tackle Roger Rosengarten. When speaking with the media after the selection, Rosengarten was asked how it will feel pass-blocking for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“As soon as I heard [it was] Baltimore, that’s the first thing that came to my mind – blocking for Lamar [Jackson],” Rosengarten said. “[He’s] an elite-level quarterback, an MVP-level quarterback. It’s a dream come true. Baltimore is one of those places where it’s been a historic program for such a long time, and just to hear my name called and have everybody on the staff come [on the phone] and congratulate me, it was such a great feeling.”

“As soon as I heard Baltimore, the first thing I thought of was blocking for @Lj_era8. It’s a dream come true.” @roger_73r pic.twitter.com/wFE1UtY2QT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2024

The Ravens have a vacancy at the right tackle position after trading away reliable veteran Morgan Moses to the New York Jets this offseason. Rosengarten will have the opportunity to compete with third-year offensive tackle Daniel Faalele for the starting job this season. Rosengarten has experience at left tackle as well so he could also serve as a potential fill-in for Ronnie Stanley if the veteran misses time again this year.

