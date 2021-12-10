Roger McCreary ranked in the top 20 in NFL draft expert’s big board

In this article:

Roger McCreary’s draft stock keeps on climbing.

Matt Miller, of The Draft Scout (Paid subscription), released his updated 2021 NFL draft Big Board on Friday.

He ranked McCreary as the number 19 player in this year’s draft class.

This ranking put him as the number two cornerback in the class behind Derek Stingley Jr of LSU.

Other SEC players ahead of McCreary included offensive tackle Evan Neal of Alabama, offensive tackle Charles Cross of Mississippi State, defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M, linebacker Nakobe Dean of Georgia, wide receiver Jameson Williams of Alabama, and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Miller also put McCreary on the “All Scouting Senior Bowl Team.”

