Roger McCreary goes to NFC team in latest NFL mock draft

Roger McCreary is becoming more of a consensus first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft as he puts more tape in front of NFL scouts.

The cornerback has shown that he is able to be used in different ways however an NFL coaching staff may need him.

Matt Miller of The Draft Scout put out an NFL mock draft to his subscribers and had McCreary going 24th overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s the analysis of the pick.

Analysis: The Cowboys have honestly hit nicely on a lot of their rebuilding efforts on both sides of the ball; and while we could look at offensive tackle (La’el Collins might be out in Dallas), getting a top-flight cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs could take Dan Quinn’s side of the ball over the top.

McCreary and the Auburn defensive backfield have their hands full this week as they prepare for Mississippi State’s air raid.

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.