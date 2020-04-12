Roger Goodell will reportedly announce NFL draft picks from his basement

Roger Goodell will be like many of us during the 2020 NFL draft. In his basement.

Per NBC’s Peter King, Goodell will announce all 32 first-round picks from his basement in greater New York City.

One other thing: Roger Goodell will (as suspected) announce first-round picks standing in his basement in Bronxville, N.Y. — Peter King (@peter_king) April 12, 2020

Goodell — along with those of us who don’t have jobs that are deemed essential to be on site — won’t be going anywhere as social distancing recommendations are in place throughout the country and the NFL conducts its draft virtually on April 23-25.

The confirmation that Goodell will be at his house is no surprise, though it reasoned that he could have traveled to a television studio if the NFL deemed it appropriate. But with team personnel drafting from their homes and unable to meet in team facilities, it makes sense that Goodell isn’t leaving his house either.

Goodell typically greets every first-round pick he can with an embrace during in-person draft events. And we’re still waiting to see if we’ll get to see those moments virtually. An NFL Network report said that “Madden” creator EA Sports was working to create virtual moments with picks and Goodell, though the company poured cold water on that report.

Prospects will still be attending the virtual draft in real life. The NFL has said 58 players will be available during the virtual proceedings. Maybe they can give Goodell a wave or something when their names are called. And we could also get a chance to see what part of Goodell’s basement looks like.

