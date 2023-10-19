Roger Goodell: 'We're focused on how we can make the NFL better everyday'
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's recent presser from the Fall League meeting.
The league announced the news Wednesday morning.
For the first time in 21 years, and just the third time ever, the WNBA has crowned a repeat champion.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start things off with the return of Kyler Murray to the Arizona Cardinals, the fallout from Anthony Richardson's season-ending injury (and Jori's one-on-one conversation with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay), Frank Reich relinquishing play-calling duties and Jalen Ramsey's return to the Miami Dolphins. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on who will be buying and selling at the trade deadline. The group discuss Brian Burns and some potential landing spots that make sense. To finish the show, Jori was at the NFL owner's meetings in New York and she gives a behind-the-scenes view on what she's been hearing about the banning of the "hip drop tackle," Roger Goodell's contract extension and next year's international games.
Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins move the ball against the Eagles?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
How they got from Neyland Stadium to … well, everywhere is quite the story.
The Jaguars aren't sure what they'll get out of their QB on Thursday night.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 7. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Jaguars and Saints.
The Aces cruised with their core, and Hammon rarely went to the bench in games. But Game 4 necessitated it, and those players stepped up.
A’ja Wilson was on a mission. There would be no excuses for a team that used adversity as fuel this season.
The Aces do have more winning to complete to reach the Comets’ height. The pieces of former dynasties, and what missed ones lack, are in place to do it.
After his rocky outing in Game 3 gave the Astros their first lead of the series and the Rangers their first loss of the playoffs, Scherzer is more question than answer.
“If they give me the opportunity, I’m going to jump at it.”
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.
The Buckeyes haven't exactly hit the ground running in their six games this season.
Check out our first fantasy hockey trade analyzer for the 2023-24 NHL season!