As the storm clouds continue to gather around Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, the man in charge of the sport is preaching patience.

Via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that he has asked owners to reserve judgment on Snyder until attorney Mary Jo White completes her ongoing investigation.

But Goodell said he has no issue with Colts owner Jim Irsay speaking out the way that he did earlier today, making him the first owner to go on record as anti-Snyder.

It’s wise for Goodell, who imposed significant sanctions on Snyder in 2021, to stay neutral. If/when the legal poo-poo hits the fan, the league undoubtedly will try to steer the proceedings to arbitration over which Goodell or his designee will preside. If Goodell come off as having prejudged the situation, it will become harder for Goodell and the NFL to prevent any case(s) filed by Snyder to remain out of the NFL’s secret, rigged kangaroo court.

And, yes, even though Snyder seems to be on the verge of getting exactly what he deserves, if he has non-frivolous legal claims, they should be resolved by a fully independent and open legal process — not behind closed doors with a procedure that makes it much easier for the NFL to get what it wants.

Roger Goodell wants owners to withhold judgment on Daniel Snyder originally appeared on Pro Football Talk