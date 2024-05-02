Roger Goodell wants the NFL to move to an 18-game season

When the NFL switched from a 16-game regular season to a 17-game season in 2021, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before an 18-game season would be implemented.

The current setup creates an unbalanced schedule, forcing the NFC and AFC to rotate between having eight and nine home games each season. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants to change that.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last week, Goodell suggested removing a preseason game and replacing it with another regular season game.

“I’d rather replace a preseason game with a regular-season game any day,” Goodell told McAfee, via ESPN. “That’s just picking quality. If we get to 18 and 2, that’s not an unreasonable thing.”

That would push the NFL’s calendar back, allowing the Super Bowl to be played on Presidents Day weekend. “And then you have Monday off,” Goodell said, knowing fans would love such a scenario.

The players don’t like the idea of an 18-game season, but the league will undoubtedly force it through eventually. The current collective bargaining agreement between league owners and players runs through 2030, so while inevitable, an 18-game season is not yet imminent.

