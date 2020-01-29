In the coming months, the Raiders and NFL draft are coming to Las Vegas. But what about the Super Bowl?

"As you know, we'll be having the draft there, which will be a good start," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV. "As I said when I was out there, I think we should get through the draft before we focus on the Super Bowl.

"But that is coming quickly and our attempts to move to the next Super Bowl probably will be done before the end of calendar year here in '20."

It wouldn't be a shock if a Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Las Vegas Raiders, soon comes to Sin City. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara opened before the 2014 season. Just one season later, the 49ers hosted the Super Bowl.

But Las Vegas will have to wait until at least 2025. The next four Super Bowls in order will be played in Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, Glendale and New Orleans.

Any wait seems worth it to Goodell, though. He couldn't have spoken more glowingly about Las Vegas.

"I was just out there in the last two weeks. You could feel the excitement, you could see the excitement by the city," Goodell said of Las Vegas. "It's a great facility, I've had a chance to go through it on several occasions over the last several months. I think it's going to be great for the community. I think we're going to be great for the community, and the community is going to be great for us.

"Las Vegas is growing and I think becoming a more diverse community than it has in the past, and we are anxious to be part of that."

Money talks, and Goodell knows Vegas and dirty dollar bills go hand in hand.

Roger Goodell wants to figure out Las Vegas Super Bowl by end of 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area