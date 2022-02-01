Roger Goodell: Tom Brady set a standard others will chase for years

Tom Brady‘s retirement announcement on Tuesday morning will be followed by many reflections on his 22 years as an NFL quarterback.

One of them came from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who played an adversarial role to the quarterback during the Deflategate investigation after the Patriots beat the Colts in the playoffs in January 2015. Brady was ultimately suspended four games by the league and Goodell upheld the suspension after hearing an appeal.

None of that came up in Goodell’s statement marking Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL.

“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL,” Goodell said. “An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year. Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years. He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”

None of those words are likely to eliminate any lingering bad feelings about how things went down in 2015 and 2016, but the statement still conveys the impact that Brady has had on the NFL.

