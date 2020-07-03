Roger Goodell 'supportive' of Redskins' name review after weeks of ongoing discussions

Shortly after the Redskins announced they would conduct a "thorough review" of their team name Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a short statement in support of the move.

In his statement, Goodell revealed the NFL had been talking with Dan Snyder and the organization about the name change for weeks.

"In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan [Snyder] and we are supportive of this important step," Goodell said.

FedEx, who has naming rights to Washington's stadium, formally requested the team change their name on Thursday while Nike, the official uniform supplier of the NFL, removed all Redskins merchandise from their website.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," Snyder said in the team's statement.

Calls for the franchise's name change come in the midst of a worldwide movement against racial injustice. While a "review" of the team name doesn't mean a change is guaranteed, the league's involvement is undoubtedly significant.

