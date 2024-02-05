Roger Goodell: Super Bowl will "certainly not" be streaming only in my tenure

The NFL had a playoff game telecast exclusively on a streaming service during this year's postseason and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's press conference featured a question about whether the league's biggest game could ever be broadcast that way.

Goodell said that the Wild Card game between the Chiefs and Broncos that was shown on Peacock "showed that our fans are on these platforms" and that "we have to fish where the fish are" when it comes to finding an audience for games. While they will be fishing in those ponds in the future, Goodell said that there will not be a Super Bowl on any of those services while he's in the job.

"Certainly not in my time," Goodell said.

Goodell noted that the average age of viewers for the Peacock game was 10 years younger than other games and a continuation of that trend could lead to a different answer from Goodell's successor in the future.