Roger Goodell sends NFL owners memo outlining reopening of club facilities

On Wednesday evening, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo meant to outline what the NFL's return may look like:

Memo that went today from Roger Goodell to team presidents and executives regarding the 2020 season and the reopening of club facilities: pic.twitter.com/GpueTkPH2u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2020

It's just the first step of what will be a long line of hurdles to clear before the NFL returns, but as of right now, opening would involve:

- a "limited number of non-player personnel – initially 50 percent of non-player employees (up to 75 people) on any single day." This could be less if specific state governments haven't allowed groups of up to 50 people to congregate again yet.

- No players would be allowed in the facility except for those who had previously been in the building for therapy and rehab.

- Clubs can decide which personnel would be first allowed back.

Teams have been barred from their facilities since early March, and have already had to reschedule their offseason training routines after cancelled rookie training camps and OTAs.

