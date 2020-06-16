Roger Goodell says he encourages NFL teams to sign Colin Kaepernick

Roger Goodell’s shift on the NFL’s approach to racial issues continued on Monday, as the NFL commissioner told ESPN he encourages teams to sign Colin Kaepernick.

Speaking with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg during the network’s “The Return of Sports” special, Goodell said he would welcome such a decision from a team and wants to engage with Kaepernick.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision," Goodell said. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that. "If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody's welcome at that table, and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues, that have been around for a long time. "But I hope we're at a point now where everybody's committed to making long-term, sustainable change."

It remains to be seen if that statement causes any team to re-think it assessment of Kaepernick, but the commissioner saying the player’s name is an intriguing development compared to just 10 days ago.

Roger Goodell has shifted approach after outcry from NFL players

Goodell had previously admitted the league was wrong in its handling of player protests in the past, but notably didn’t mention Kaepernick’s name anywhere in the statement.

That statement was still seen as a stark reversal from the NFL’s approach to protests over the last few years, as Goodell said the league encourages all to “speak out and peacefully protest.”

Following the killing of George Floyd in police custody, NFL players had railed against the league’s handling of Kaepernick and other players protesting. That outcry reached its peak with a pointed video in which several stars basically asked if it would take their murder by police for the league to admit fault and say “Black Lives Matter.”

Even with Goodell’s shift, players still seem set on protesting when the season arrives.

Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for nearly three years. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

