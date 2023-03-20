Roger Goodell to receive multi-year contract extension as NFL Commissioner

Roger Goodell will continue to be the facet that runs the place when it comes to NFL and its business endeavors.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday Goodell and NFL owners are expected to finalize a contract extension for the commissioner at next week’s league meetings in Phoenix.

Roger Goodell and NFL owners are expected to finalize a multi-year contract extension for the commissioner at next week's owners meetings in Phoenix, league sources told ESPN. More coming up on ESPN’s NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/vJ4eVr4e3X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023

Per Schefter:

The NFL’s compensation committee is slated to present the proposed extension to team owners during a special privileged session Tuesday afternoon. Only one member from each team is permitted in that meeting. Goodell’s extension has been in the works since last season, when the compensation committee was granted permission by the full membership to get an extension done, according to sources. The sides have discussed a three-year extension, according to sources, but no length of time has been agreed to yet.

Goodell took over as commissioner from Paul Tagliabue on Sept. 1, 2006.

It has been reported Goodell earns more than $63 million annually on his current contract.

