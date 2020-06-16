Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is among the Cowboys and Texans players who have tested positive for COVID-19. It served as a reminder that the NFL faces challenges to playing this season.

The plan is to test players two to three times a week, hoping to catch positive cases before it can spread among the team.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed news of some players on the Texas teams testing positive.

“So positive tests are going to happen,” Goodell told Mike Greenberg of ESPN on Monday. “The issue is, can we obviously prevent as many of those from happening, but in addition, treat them quickly, isolate them and prevent them from directly impacting our player personnel.

“So none of those players were in the facilities. All of those players, fortunately, have had either mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.”

Elliott seemed annoyed on Twitter that his result was made public. His mother filled in some blanks with a later tweet, replying to a report that Ezekiel Elliott was asymptomatic.

“His sister and I tested negative,” Dawn Elliott wrote. “We were around someone who tested positive 3 days after we were with them, which is why we were tested. You can be walking around with it and never know, because you have ZERO symptoms. Chew on that for a bit!”

Roger Goodell: Positive COVID-19 tests are going to happen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk