Roger Goodell not ruling out return for suspended Patriots WR Josh Gordon originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hasn't ruled out a return for the veteran wideout.

Goodell held a press conference Wednesday in Atlanta -- the site of Sunday's Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams -- for his annual state of the league address.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One of the questions asked involved Gordon, and Goodell didn't shut the door on the 27-year-old's career.

"Directly, I have not spoken to (Gordon) since his last suspension," Goodell said. "He's a young man who's had a lot of challenges. I have gotten to know him. I understand the struggles and challenges he's had to go through. He is working at it. He understands what he has to do. He understands the importance for him. And this is well beyond football. This is for his life –– to make sure he takes care of himself and understands the importance of getting this issue under control and being able to live a healthy and long life. If he can, we'll evaluate that at the right time. But right now, the focus is on what we can do to help Josh get to that place."

The Patriots reportedly are paying for Gordon's treatment, and the NFL and NFLPA are doing their part to help him as well.

Gordon last played for the Patriots in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He tallied 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games for the Pats.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.