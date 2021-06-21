Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced in an Instagram post Monday that he is gay. He received support from the Raiders in social media posts and from owner Mark Davis in interviews with beat reporters.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also now has weighed in on Nassib’s news.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” Goodell said in a statement. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Nassib signed a three-year, $25 million deal in free agency in 2020. He totaled 2.5 sacks and an interception in 14 games.

Roger Goodell: NFL is proud of Carl Nassib for courageously sharing his truth originally appeared on Pro Football Talk