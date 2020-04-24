No one knew when Las Vegas was hosting the NFL draft thanks to Roger Goodell's on-air flub

As you might have heard, the 2020 NFL draft is not being held in Las Vegas as scheduled this year. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic meant that wasn’t happening.

The NFL still wanted to make sure Las Vegas got its turn in the spotlight as it welcomes the Raiders to the city. The draft, held virtually for the first time, was a natural time to announce that the draft will be held in Las Vegas at some point in the future.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was put in charge of the announcement, and he did ... not great. It took him two tries to get the city right (he said Dallas first), and then he announced that Vegas was getting the 2020 draft. You know, the one that was happening right at that moment.

The denizens of Twitter immediately noticed the mistake.

Is Las Vegas getting the NFL draft in 2020?

Jokes about Goodell’s flub were way too easy.

Oh, so Vegas is getting the NFL draft in 2021 then?

Unfortunately, because of Goodell’s flub, viewers had to figure out for themselves when Vegas was getting the draft.

Many naturally assumed that it would be the next draft in 2021. However, Cleveland, which was already set to host the 2021 draft, might have something to say about that.

Actually, Vegas is getting it in 2022

Thankfully, the Raiders’ Twitter account cleared things up soon after with a quick statement from owner Mark Davis. The team will be getting the 2022 NFL draft.

So there you have it. We think.

Las Vegas will be the site of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 draft, according to some people. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
