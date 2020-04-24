No one knew when Las Vegas was hosting the NFL draft thanks to Roger Goodell's on-air flub

As you might have heard, the 2020 NFL draft is not being held in Las Vegas as scheduled this year. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic meant that wasn’t happening.

The NFL still wanted to make sure Las Vegas got its turn in the spotlight as it welcomes the Raiders to the city. The draft, held virtually for the first time, was a natural time to announce that the draft will be held in Las Vegas at some point in the future.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was put in charge of the announcement, and he did ... not great. It took him two tries to get the city right (he said Dallas first), and then he announced that Vegas was getting the 2020 draft. You know, the one that was happening right at that moment.

BREAKING: Roger Goodell just awarded the 2020 NFL Draft to Vegas...



Uhhh, thanks? pic.twitter.com/IlR7uIsX3l — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) April 24, 2020

The denizens of Twitter immediately noticed the mistake.

Is Las Vegas getting the NFL draft in 2020?

Jokes about Goodell’s flub were way too easy.

Did Goodell just say the Raiders are getting the 2020 draft? — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 24, 2020

Goodell announces the 2020 draft will be held in Vegas, which comes as a huge surprise to the people who already watched half of it. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) April 24, 2020

Roger Goodell: "the Las Vegas Raiders will host the 2020 NFL Draft"



which is currently the one going on. — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) April 24, 2020

Um... Roger... the 2020 Draft is... pic.twitter.com/ZcZgsuQPBY — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) April 24, 2020

Sources: Goodell is about to announce that Minneapolis will host the 2018 Super Bowl. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) April 24, 2020

Roger Goodell Clearly Been Dranking 2night!!!!!🙄😂 — Plies (@plies) April 24, 2020

After further review, NFL Head of Officiating Al Riveron has confirmed that Roger Goodell did not misstate the 2020 NFL Draft was happening in Vegas - you just misheard it. — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) April 24, 2020

Oh, so Vegas is getting the NFL draft in 2021 then?

Unfortunately, because of Goodell’s flub, viewers had to figure out for themselves when Vegas was getting the draft.

Many naturally assumed that it would be the next draft in 2021. However, Cleveland, which was already set to host the 2021 draft, might have something to say about that.

2021 draft in Vegas!!!!!!! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 24, 2020

Las Vegas will host the 2021 #NFLDraft, per Roger Goodell.



Makes sense. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) April 24, 2020

Roger Goodell announced Vegas will host 2020 draft. But presumably he meant 2021. No technical glitches tonight, but some Roger glitches. #NFLDraft — Neil Best (@sportswatch) April 24, 2020

Why on earth would they announce the 2021 draft being in Vegas? Seems like a decent chance that even a year from now we aren't doing this in big crowds. — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) April 24, 2020

If I understand Goodell correctly there, the 2021 Draft will be held in Dallas, hosted by Las Vegas, and actually be the 2020 Draft. — Connor McKnight (@C1McKnight) April 24, 2020

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell just announced Las Vegas would host the 2020 draft. I think he meant 2021. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 24, 2020

Actually, Vegas is getting it in 2022

Thankfully, the Raiders’ Twitter account cleared things up soon after with a quick statement from owner Mark Davis. The team will be getting the 2022 NFL draft.

So there you have it. We think.

Las Vegas will be the site of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 draft, according to some people. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

