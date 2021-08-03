Roger Goodell meets with fans at Cardinals training camp

Reuters

It was difficult for American Rai Benjamin to comprehend how he ended up finishing second best despite running a massive half a second inside the existing world record in the men's 400 metres hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Norway's Karsten Warholm destroyed his own world record of 46.70 seconds with a breathtaking 45.94 to take gold but he would probably give a bit of credit to Benjamin for pushing him to such an extraordinary feat. Benjamin took silver for the U.S. in 46.17 after staying neck-and-neck with Warholm going into the final straight.