Roger Goodell meets with fans at Cardinals training camp
Coach Campbell talked up Oruwariye before Monday's practice session
At least one player didn't get the message.
It’s about that time for teammates to get sick of hitting each other, and to start punching each other. The Giants had a “massive fight” on Tuesday, via Matt Lombardo of FanSided. According to Lombardo, running back Corey Clement broke free for a big gain. Defensive back Logan Ryan “leveled” tight end Evan Engram after [more]
After a brawl broke out, Judge punished everyone with sprints, pushups, and a lot of yelling.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano was at New York Giants practice on Tuesday, when a huge brawl broke out on the field that involved the whole team and had quarterback Daniel Jones at the bottom of the pile. Ralph reveals what happened and talks about the intense reaction that came from head coach Joe Judge.
Three Raiders players have now retired in first week of training camp
Shericka Jackson had looked to be heading into the next round but the huge error saw her finish fourth.
Julian Edelman celebrated Tom Brady's 44th birthday with a video that made fun of the Buccaneers quarterback's inability to get high-fives from people.
The Packers have made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, starting with announcing the retirement of one of their rookies. Receiver Bailey Gaither has elected to retire, the team announced. Gathier signed with Green Bay in the spring as a college free agent following the draft. He spent six years at San José State, [more]
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn's win in the 100-meter hurdles was a proud moment for many Puerto Ricans, but she was the subject of criticism before the race.
Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya told AP on Tuesday that officials from her country made it clear that she "would definitely face some form of punishment" if she returned home.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Tsimanouskaya plans to seek refuge in Europe after claiming that she was taken to the Tokyo airport against her will after criticizing Belarusian coaches. Poland granted her a humanitarian visa on Monday.What she's
Valarie Allman won the gold medal in women's discus on Monday, the first medal by an American woman in the event since 2008.
Gabby Thomas is a strong medal contender in the women's 200-m sprint. She is also is studying for a master's in epidemiology
Conservatives openly mock US team, blame ‘wokeness’ for loss
The Los Angeles Lakers always generate a ton of headlines but this year, that has happened even more as they have added several big names.
Jalen Hurd never has played in an NFL game, but nevertheless has both Kyle Shanahan and Peter King intrigued.
The Green Bay Packers will be without linebacker and special teams contributor Randy Ramsey for the foreseeable future.
It was difficult for American Rai Benjamin to comprehend how he ended up finishing second best despite running a massive half a second inside the existing world record in the men's 400 metres hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Norway's Karsten Warholm destroyed his own world record of 46.70 seconds with a breathtaking 45.94 to take gold but he would probably give a bit of credit to Benjamin for pushing him to such an extraordinary feat. Benjamin took silver for the U.S. in 46.17 after staying neck-and-neck with Warholm going into the final straight.
Mac Jones was awesome in a recent rookie skit with a great Cam Newton impression, according to several Patriots teammates.
When Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II was asked on Monday about the differences between NFL training camp and practices at Alabama, he said the altitude and lack of humidity in Colorado were the things that really stood out. Surtain called Alabama preseason practices “a little grueling” while things are “a little smooth” with the [more]