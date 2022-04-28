Roger Goodell joins Rich Eisen before the 2022 NFL Draft begins
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell joins NFL Network's Rich Eisen before the 2022 NFL Draft begins. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Let’s just get this out of the way: The New York Giants have many needs (chief among these being a time machine with the destination dial set to “2007”), and no single NFL Draft pick is going to turn the franchise around. That said, the only rational choice is Cincinnati corner Sauce Gardner, if only […]
Anticipation is high for football fans with the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday. 23ABC will be airing the draft starting at 5 p.m.
2022 NFL Draft order and every team's selections
When the playoffs begin next week, fans will continue to see more details about player speed, shot speed and other metrics.
Kelly Price is live from Las Vegas ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
When does the 2022 NFL draft start and what TV channel is Round 1 on? Las Vegas event begins at 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network. Follow live updates.
Jets LT Mekhi Becton could be possible trade target for Raiders
Kyler Murray is eligible for a long-term contract extension this summer, something he's pushing for sooner rather than later.
It's a strange year for the NFL draft, and our final mock draft reflects that — with a lot of guesswork.
Conventional wisdom says Dallas could go OL with at 24, but the name Kiper turns in has thrown Cowboys Nation for a loop with hours to go. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared the reasoning behind the team's "blockbuster" pre-draft trade with the Texans.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy’s view of the Dallas Cowboys is accurate, which is a problem. [Opinion]
The New York Jets are the most-logical landing spot for Deebo Samuel, if the 49ers decide to make a deal.
With the NFL Draft officially upon us, Thor Nystrom drops his final 2-round mock draft of the process (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and things could get crazy. Will the 49ers trade Deebo Samuel? What about Jimmy Garoppolo? And who goes No. 1? Josh Schrock delivers six bold predictions that would shake up the draft.
“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” said Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis last night in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or […]
The Giants had until Monday to decide whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract
Defensive ends (four), offensive linemen (three) and defensive backs (three) make up the entire top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Network mock draft.