Roger Goodell, Joe Montana, Joey Bosa among 49ers-Vikings spectators

The stars are out in Santa Clara for Saturday's divisional-round playoff clash between the 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is in attendance for two-time Super Bowl champion Jimmy Garoppolo's first career playoff start.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa had the whole family in attendance for his first playoff appearance, including brother and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.

To no one's surprise, 49ers legends of years past were spotted in Santa Clara, including Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

Sanders and the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/w737AhpxRx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 11, 2020

Just got a little cooler in Levi's Stadium. pic.twitter.com/z74UP7vzMa — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 11, 2020

Former San Francisco Giants slugger and Bay Area native Barry Bonds made the trip to Levi's as well.

Barry Bonds among the notables in attendance at Levi's Stadium. #49ers pic.twitter.com/WmUsQD21PG — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 11, 2020

But it wasn't all just athletes. Actors Dave Franco and Christopher Mintz-Plasse were there for the 49ers-Vikings clash, as was rapper Young MC.

We're McLovin this ❤️



Dave Franco and @MintzPlasse in the house for #MINvsSF! pic.twitter.com/H4zwgkLXnj



— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 11, 2020

Pregame pep talk from Young MC!! pic.twitter.com/CrqYCSAJfr — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) January 11, 2020

With all of the stars in the crowd, the 49ers are hoping to put on a show.

