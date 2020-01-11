Roger Goodell, Joe Montana, Joey Bosa among 49ers-Vikings spectators

Alex Didion

The stars are out in Santa Clara for Saturday's divisional-round playoff clash between the 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is in attendance for two-time Super Bowl champion Jimmy Garoppolo's first career playoff start.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa had the whole family in attendance for his first playoff appearance, including brother and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.

To no one's surprise, 49ers legends of years past were spotted in Santa Clara, including Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

Former San Francisco Giants slugger and Bay Area native Barry Bonds made the trip to Levi's as well.

But it wasn't all just athletes. Actors Dave Franco and Christopher Mintz-Plasse were there for the 49ers-Vikings clash, as was rapper Young MC.

With all of the stars in the crowd, the 49ers are hoping to put on a show.

