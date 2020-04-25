Roger Goodell gives condolences during draft for Dak Prescott's brother Jace, who died Thursday

During the first day of the NFL draft Thursday, tragedy struck one of the league’s biggest stars.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s older brother Jace Prescott died at age 31. Prescott played offensive line at Northwestern State. There were no immediate details on his death.

The NFL took a moment to acknowledge Jace Prescott’s death. When the Dallas Cowboys went on the clock with the 51st pick of the draft, ESPN host Trey Wingo went to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for an announcement.

“All of us in the National Football League offer our sincere condolences to Dak Prescott, whose brother Jace passed away yesterday,” Goodell said. “Dak, our thoughts are with you and your family.”

When Goodell was done, the screen faded to a picture of Jace Prescott in his Northwestern State uniform with the dates of his life, 1988-2020, before a few moments of silence. Then the broadcast went to commercial. The Cowboys’ pick was announced when the broadcast returned.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's brother Jace died on Thursday. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

