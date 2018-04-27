Roger Goodell flanks himself with Cowboys legends, booed relentlessly in Dallas regardless

Roger Goodell thought he was clever on Thursday.

The loathed NFL commissioner, a yearly victim of relentless booing at the NFL draft, flanked himself with Dallas Cowboys legends for Thursday’s NFL draft. With the draft being held in Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, surely Goodell had found the magic potion to keep the boos away.

Right?

Wrong.

Ok Dallas booed Roger Goodell for almost as long as Philly last year…

Almost. We have that in common‍♂️#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/i13aj5OtW5 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 27, 2018





“I can’t believe you guys are booing the Cowboys,” Goodell said in response to what sounded like an angry mob.

Fans in Dallas seemed irked, even energized by Goodell’s scheming at Jerry World. Not even Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach and Jason Witten could help the commish.

Roger Staubach, Jason Witten and Troy Aikman couldn’t save Roger Goodell from the boo birds in Dallas. (AP)

