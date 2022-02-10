Roger Goodell expects Los Angeles to be a “regular Super Bowl stop”

Greater Los Angeles will host its eighth Super Bowl on Sunday, but it’s the first since Jan. 31, 1993. The Cowboys beat the Bills 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII in the Rose Bowl.

The Rams and Raiders left Los Angeles after the 1994 season, and the NFL didn’t return to Los Angeles until 2016. So the Super Bowl didn’t return either until two years after SoFi Stadium debuted as the home of the Rams and Chargers.

Now, the NFL expects Los Angeles to be a regular in the Super Bowl rotation.

“It’s sort of great that we’re sitting here with the backdrop of the stadium and the media center,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday. “It did come with a lot of ups and downs. Losing two teams from the NFL in the 1990s was a difficult period for us and our fans. I think it’s something we worked really hard to resolve, but we really wanted to find the right solution. One of the things I’m really confident about sitting here, and feeling it this week, is that we really landed in the right spot. We have a state-of-the-art stadium that I think reflects this great community in the entertainment capital of the world. It now has two NFL teams playing here, which I think has been extraordinarily successful in reestablishing two teams here. Then, we have what I think is really the ultimate event, which is the Super Bowl, here. To me, it’s sort of surreal that we’re here in many ways after all these years — 29 years since we had the last Super Bowl (in Los Angeles).

“I think this is going to be a regular Super Bowl stop, because of that stadium. It really started with the stadium. We needed to have a state-of-the-art stadium that gave us the ‘wow factor,’ that gave us the ability to put on these events and frankly attract other events other than the Super Bowl. We don’t have a Super Bowl until LV. That would be the earliest we would consider LA, but I would be hard pressed to think that they’re not going to be at the top of everybody’s list every opportunity we can.”

Super Bowl LVII is in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, next year, in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2024 and Super Bowl LIX is at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in 2025.

Roger Goodell expects Los Angeles to be a “regular Super Bowl stop” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk