Roger Goodell discusses Deshaun Watson punishment timing and options

The league meetings in Florida can be interesting for a variety of reasons. From what Hawaiin shirt will Andy Reid wear to the more important rumors coming out of the event, there are often interesting storylines.

It also is a time when owners, front office executives, head coaches and even Roger Goodell will speak to the limited media present.

The Cleveland Browns acquisition of QB Deshaun Watson has been an important discussion piece both in public and private. The Browns gave the most guaranteed money in a contract ever while trading a ton of draft assets to acquire him.

All that while Watson still has 22 civil lawsuits pending and awaits a possible suspension from the NFL. Also, by acquiring Watson Cleveland is now looking to move Baker Mayfield “soon” if possible according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Goodell answered a lot of questions regarding Watson specifically around possible punishment. Still a lot of unknowns for all parties involved.

Timing

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It does not seem like there will be any decision soon from the NFL on Watson’s suspension:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the ongoing investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson. Said there is no time table for a disciplinary decision from the league. pic.twitter.com/3Rlq4pj12L — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) March 29, 2022

Based on that comment, the NFL is still investigating. Once they decide they have completed that step, Goodell will have a decision to make.

Exempt List?

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

One possibility that has been floated by some is that Goodell could decide to place Watson on the Commissioner’s Exempt List until the league had enough information or the civil cases were decided. That seems off the table:

Story continues

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell very clear here—it’ll likely be a suspension/fine or nothing for Deshaun Watson. Commissioner’s exempt list not in play. pic.twitter.com/vSMlcuWhQU — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2022

As Breer notes, the NFL should be moving forward with some kind of decision instead of using the Exempt List while waiting to make a decision.

Financial Penalties

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the bigger issues that came out following the initial Watson acquisition and contract was the news that his new Browns contract was formatted in a way that indirectly could limit his financial hit for a suspension. Despite Cleveland, and other teams, structuring big contracts with the same $1 million base salary in year one, some thought the team had bailed the quarterback out financially.

Goodell made it clear that they have the means to fine a player outside of money lost due to a suspension, something I had noted two weeks ago:

They can also fine him along with a suspension, from what I understand so they can decide if they want to add more $ penalty — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) March 19, 2022

Haslam and What the Browns Know

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam talked to the media on Friday. There they discussed their comfort with their new quarterback and trusting the legal system. Down in Florida, Jimmy Haslam shared that he had talked to Goodell about Watson’s possible punishment:

“I have. Yeah, I have,” Haslam said. “I think it’s probably appropriate that stays between [Goodell and I], but we’ve had good conversations. “He didn’t ask me like, ‘Why did you [trade for Watson]?’ It was more I was asking him about, ‘Well, where are we on the investigation?’”

While many assume that the team knows what Goodell is going to do, Haslam’s comments seem to say otherwise.

Expectations

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In spending a significant time on questions regarding Watson, Goodell made it very clear that it was important to the NFL. He also made it clear that the personal conduct policy is something they value:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell indicated no specific timetable on when any potential Deshaun Watson discipline would happen. Not charged with a crime by two grand juries, Watson has 22 active civil lawsuits 'The personal conduct policy is very important to us," he said. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 29, 2022

It seems clear that Goodell intends to levy some punishment but that he will not be held to anything but his own timeline and process. As noted by Ian Rapoport, the length of suspension and timing are still very much in the air. That could lead to a suspension in the middle of the 2022 season or later.

1

1