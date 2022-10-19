Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed six games. After five more, he’ll be able to return to action.

But it’s not simply a matter of missing the games. He also has to comply with the other terms imposed upon him by the league.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that Watson has complied to date with all requirements. They primarily relate to evaluation and treatment.

Last week, another lawsuit was commenced against Watson. More could still be filed. Although the league has said it will monitor the case, Watson’s camp will argue that he can’t be punished for any similar conduct happening before the date on which the settlement was reached.

Currently, Watson is due to return on Week 13, when the Browns visit the Texans.

Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson has complied with all terms of his suspension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk