Roger Goodell Contract Extension Finalized by NFL Owners

Roger Goodell won’t be leaving his job anytime soon.

The longtime NFL commissioner had the details of his three-year contract extension finalized by team owners Wednesday during the two days of league meetings in New York City. While the league’s compensation committee had essentially already approved the extension’s framework, according to sources, the formality was made official this week as other owners ratified the extension for the NFL’s top exec.

Goodell’s contract will run through March 2027. The financial details are unclear, but this extension will bring his career earnings to more than $650 million, according to multiple reports. Goodell, who succeeded Paul Tagliabue as commissioner in 2006, was expected to receive little to no objection from the owners, a testament to the financial health of the league. His current deal was slated to expire next spring.

The seamless approval isn’t surprising given the NFL’s revenue streams are more robust than ever despite a shifting media landscape, and team valuations are hitting record highs. The increased financial windfall comes as American football has continued to grow overseas with help of international series, focused marketing initiatives and a variety of flag football programs. Flag football was just approved by the International Olympic Committee to be included for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Goodell, who is arguably the most famous commissioner in NFL history, also remains steady on his goal of the league generating $25 million annually by 2027. His tenure, though, hasn’t come without heavy criticism, from the NFL’s domestic violence punishments to its handling of various race-relation issues.

It remains unclear who is in line to succeed the 64-year-old Goodell one day and become the league’s ninth commissioner. The NFL, which is in the midst of its 104th season, has more time to determine and groom Goodell’s successor with its current leader sticking around longer.

