Roger Goodell comments on investigation into Titans’ outbreak

For the first time since the Tennessee Titans experienced the NFL’s first outbreak of COVID-19 this season, Commissioner Roger Goodell weighed-in on the situation.

One of the questions Goodell was asked during a presser on Tuesday pertained to the investigation currently being carried out by the NFL and NFLPA that is looking into what went wrong that led to the Titans’ outbreak.

“This is not about discipline,” Goodell replied. “This is about making sure we’re keeping our personnel safe, and that’s been our entire focus to date.”

When asked about the possibility of extending the season in order to protect against future outbreaks postponing games, Goodell said the goal was to finish the season on time, but certainly didn’t close the door on the idea.

Roger Goodell asked on conference call about the possibility of the season extending and moving the Super Bowl, says the goal is to finish on time but everything will be done in the same or safety: “If there’s one consistent theme to our season, it’s flexibility and adapting.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 13, 2020





NFL Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills, gave his thoughts on the testing system, which Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill recently said he has “lost some faith” in because of mixed results.

“I understand the frustration players may have. We’re all frustrated with this virus and want to eliminate it from our lives,” Sills said. “None of these tests are perfect. They all have loopholes. They can’t be infallible.”

