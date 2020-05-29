Roger Federer is the world’s highest-paid athlete, the first time a tennis player took the No. 1 spot in Forbes’ annual list of the 100 top earners since its inception in 1990.

Federer, the 38-year-old, 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, earned $106.3 million in the last 12 months — $100 million via endorsements, according to the report.

He edged Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million) for No. 1. They were followed by fellow Olympians Lionel Messi ($104 million), Neymar ($95.5 million) and LeBron James ($88.2 million). Messi and Ronaldo were Nos. 1 and 2 in 2019, when Federer was fifth.

The highest-ranked woman, as reported last week, is Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka at No. 29 ($37.4 million), who supplanted Serena Williams ($36 million), who is No. 33. They are the lone women in the top 100, marking the first time multiple women made the list since Williams and Maria Sharapova in 2016.

The breakdown of the 100 athletes:

Basketball — 35

Football — 31

Soccer — 14

Tennis — 6

Boxing — 4

Golf — 4

Auto Racing — 3

Baseball — 1 (Clayton Kershaw)

Cricket — 1 (Virat Kohli)

MMA — 1 (Conor McGregor)

Tiger Woods was No. 1 for 11 straight years from 2001-11. Michael Jordan was No. 1 for six years in the 1990s.

MORE: Federer minted on Swiss coin

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Roger Federer is the world’s highest-paid athlete originally appeared on NBCSports.com